The Agatha Christie collection is here! From the beloved Poirot to the savvy Tommy and Tuppence, cozy up with the iconic detectives from the world of Agatha Christie, and investigate all sorts of riveting mysteries! Then indulge in stories and documentaries about the “Queen of Mystery” herself that go beyond the page! With so many options to watch and rewatch, get ready to binge the variety of Agatha Christie programs below. You can stream all these programs with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

Agatha Christie Adaptations

Looking for a new mystery to solve? Below you’ll find the many wonderful adaptations of Agatha Christie’s mystery novels!

1. Agatha Christie’s Marple

This detective drama features Agatha Christie’s unassuming amateur sleuth as she solves a series of murders. Geraldine McEwan shines as the iconic Miss Marple as she astutely investigates crime, even when the police are reluctant to accept her help.

2. Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime

See a familiar face? Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime stars Francesca Annis (Home Fires on Masterpiece and Flesh and Blood on Masterpiece)! Iconic super sleuths Tommy and Tuppence are married and established as secret agents under the eagle eye of Scotland Yard. In the first episode, the couple begin their career by taking over a defunct detective agency.

3. Agatha Christie’s Poirot

David Suchet stars as Agatha Christie’s beloved detective Hercule Poirot, who pits his wits against crime and injustice in this collection of murder mysteries.

4. Agatha Christie’s Secret Adversary

Old friends Tommy Beresford and Tuppence Cowley are short on money and resolve to become investigators for hire. But what starts as a straightforward gig quickly spirals into a dangerous situation as they become embroiled in a missing treaty and a Bolshevik conspiracy.

5. Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Mystery

This Agatha Christie lighthearted whodunit follows Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, a young aristocrat who insinuates herself into a series of murders, stolen state secrets, and a mysterious secret society.

6. Agatha Christie’s Sparkling Cyanide

At a glitzy London celebration, the chairman’s wife drinks a champagne toast — and dies minutes later. Was it suicide? Overdose? Or murder? Given the high profile of the case, MI5 is called in to investigate. Enter Geoffrey and Catherine — not even their family know that they are top undercover agents. There’s no shortage of suspects in this glamorous world.

7. Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans

While golfing on the Welsh coast, Bobby Jones apparently hits a stranger who falls off the sea cliff. His enigmatic last words are “Why didn’t they ask Evans?” Amateur sleuths Bobby Jones and Lady Frankie Derwent must unlock this tangled tale of murder, suspense, and false identities.

Agatha Christie Dramas and Documentaries

Finished binging these adaptations? If you can’t get enough of the “Queen of Mystery,” check out some of these dramas and documentaries based on her life! Below you’ll find an updated version of our Agatha Christie programs that are available to stream!

8. Agatha and the Truth of Murder



Experiencing a period of great personal turmoil, Agatha Christie disappeared for eleven days in 1926 — causing a media frenzy and making Christie a mystery in her own right. Ruth Bradley (Guilt on Masterpiece) stars as Christie in this dramatic retelling of the disappearance in which Christie investigates the murder of Florence Nightingale’s goddaughter and grapples with her personal life.

9. Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar



Journey with Agatha Christie from England to Iraq in the second installment of the Agatha Christie Mysteries. Starring Lyndsey Marshal (Rome) as Christie and Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, World on Fire on Masterpiece) as Max Mallowan, an archaeologist and Christie’s hopeful suitor, Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar follows the crime writer as she confronts corruption, smuggling, and murder at an archaeological dig in Baghdad.

10. Agatha and Midnight Murders



In the midst of World War II, Agatha Christie considers the unthinkable: killing off her beloved character Hercule Poirot and selling the resulting novel to make ends meet. Helen Baxendale (Cold Feet) stars in this dramatic interpretation of Christie’s life, where she places herself at risk by trying to sell her manuscript and solve a series of murders at a hotel in London.

11. Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie

Need more inspiration for an Agatha Christie-themed travel itinerary? Join comedian and Agatha Christie fan Alan Carr as he follows in the footsteps of the mystery author and meets fellow Christie enthusiasts along the way. Over the course of three episodes, explore the locations that inspired Christie and her most famous creations: Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple.

12. Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen

Using her signature investigative skills, British historian Lucy Worsley dives into Agatha Christie’s life and the broader historical events and upheavals that shaped her writing. Worsley charts Christie’s life across three episodes, from her sensationalized and misunderstood disappearance in 1926 to her time spent on archaeological digs in Iraq — and, in doing so, shines a light on the complex and enigmatic woman known as the “Queen of Mystery.”