The PBS KVIE News Minute Reaches its One-Year Anniversary

The PBS KVIE News Minute has reached its one-year anniversary, a significant milestone in its mission to keep the Sacramento region informed with concise and accessible news stories. First airing on May 5, 2025, the PBS KVIE News Minute delivers just what it promises.

“As PBS KVIE was preparing to launch our news site Abridged, we began discussing an on-air news program that would complement our news coverage,” says Christina Salerno, Director of News Visuals at PBS KVIE and Abridged and executive producer of the News Minute. “We came up with the PBS KVIE News Minute: a one-minute local news program that features three impactful stories from around the Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto region.”

Across a year’s worth of stories, the PBS KVIE News Minute has included segments on soccer stadium plans in Sacramento, the extension of light rail into Elk Grove, and invasive mussels in the San Joaquin Delta – with Friday News Minutes devoted to highlighting upcoming events over the weekend.

All stories are delivered in an easily digestible, one-minute format with visuals and graphics produced by the news team. In an increasingly busy and cluttered media landscape, the News Minute cuts through this noise to bring viewers the stories that matter most to their daily lives.

“We heard immediate feedback once it began airing,” Salerno continues. “People loved the format and how it brought local news directly into their homes.”

Indeed, making local news accessible to all is a core feature of the PBS KVIE News Minute. The News Minute airs Monday to Friday before the 6PM PBS News Hour, giving viewers a quick and easy way to tune into local news and events. These segments are also uploaded to the PBS KVIE YouTube channel, which further extends its reach to digital audiences.

The News Minute is brought to viewers by the same team that powers Abridged, which serves the region with digital news stories, daily newsletters, and visual reporting on its social media channels. Together, the News Minute and Abridged offer people a variety of ways to stay up to date, make informed decisions, and feel more connected to their community.

“We strive to give our viewers and readers choices in how they consume their news,” Salerno says, “and we’re proud of the breadth of stories we’ve been able to bring you with the PBS KVIE News Minute over this past year.”