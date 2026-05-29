Stream Grantchester on Masterpiece Seasons 1 & 10 For Free: May 30 – August 16, 2026

Eleven seasons, three vicars, one Geordie — as Grantchester on Masterpiece comes to a close after 11 years, we have some exciting news for our Grantchester fans! In addition to the broadcast premiere of the final eleventh season on June 14, both seasons 1 and 10 of the fan-favorite series will be available to stream for free from May 30 – August 16, 2026 before they move back into the Passport library!

Check out all the ways to stream the show with PBS KVIE below, and get a refresher on the quiet 1950s Cambridgeshire village and its crime-fighting inhabitants with these fun facts!

Where Can I Watch Grantchester on Masterpiece?

There are multiple ways you can view Grantchester from the comfort of your couch or on-the-go with your phone! Both seasons 1 and 10 will be available to stream for free for a limited time, from May 30 – August 16, 2026. The remaining seasons are available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport, the KVIE member benefit that offers an extended library of quality public television programming available on the PBS app and PBS KVIE app.

Online: To watch the series online, go to the Grantchester on Masterpiece show page and select the tab showing the season you want to watch. From there, press the play button in the middle of the screen and start watching!

On a mobile device: To watch the series on your phone or tablet, open the PBS app or PBS KVIE app and search for the show using the search bar at the top of your screen. This will take you to the show page where you can choose which season to start viewing!

On a streaming device: To watch the series on your television or streaming device, open the PBS KVIE app on your streaming device and search for the show using the search bar at the top of your screen. This will take you to the show page.

Discover all the ways to watch PBS KVIE content here!

Grantchester Fun Facts

It’s always bittersweet when a beloved show comes to an end. But have no fear, our loyal viewers! In preparation for the final season premiere, here are some fun facts to refresh your brain on the show’s iconic characters and behind-the-scenes knowledge.

Whether you want to revisit 10 unforgettable moments from the past seasons, see a tour of the show’s filming locations, or peek into cast confessions, we have you covered with these Masterpiece blogs!

Watch the Season 11 Preview