This Month on Passport – June 2026

June is here! As the weather grows warmer, beat the heat by treating yourself to some quality TV time. Drama lovers will want to clear the schedules, as the beloved series Grantchester on Masterpiece is coming to a close; all episodes of this final season will be available to stream the night of 6/14. Those who love history, meanwhile, can take a road trip through history with Horatio’s Drive, while Doc Martin fans can join a cross-country vacation with the doctor himself.

All of these programs can be streamed with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. Grantchester on Masterpiece, The Final Season

All episodes available to stream 6/14

After ten years, three vicars, and countless mysteries, we’re bidding a fond farewell to Grantchester on Masterpiece. In this final season, the Grantchester crew will confront love, loss, and forgiveness one last time. During the summer of ’63, itself a great time of change, Alphy reconnects with his estranged mother, and Geordie considers a life-changing promotion — even as the cases continue rolling their way! With plenty of glorious adventures and heartfelt moments in store for our crime-fighting duo, this will be a season to treasure forever.

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2. Women of World War II: More Untold Stories

Now streaming

Dive deeper into the archive to explore even more remarkable stories of women during World War II, and the myriad ways they contributed to the war effort. They reported from the frontlines, led top secret missions, and rescued children from the Nazis, creating an enduring legacy that serves as a guiding light.

3. ViewFinder: The Golden Game – Baseball in Sacramento

Now streaming

The city of West Sacramento recently announced a bid for Major League Baseball expansion, marking a potential new chapter in the story of baseball in Sacramento. With that in mind, now is the perfect time to look back at the city’s baseball history — including the Sacramento Solons’ victory in the 1942 Pacific Coast League series, the mysterious fire at Edmonds Field (and why some believe the team set it), and the 2000 opening of Raley Field, now home of the River Cats and the A’s.

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4. Martin Clunes: Islands of America

Now streaming

The doc is IN, and he’s on the move! Join actor Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) as he sets off on an epic, 10,000-mile journey from east to west to explore the diverse array of islands scattered beyond America’s shores. From active volcanos in Hawai’i to salsa dancing in Puerto Rico, Martin uncovers endless adventures across America’s islands.

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5. Horatio’s Drive

Now streaming

Summer — and road trip season — is on the horizon! Uncover the road trip’s origins in this documentary from Ken Burns, featuring Keith David and Tom Hanks. In the spring of 1903, on a whim and a fifty-dollar bet, Dr. Horatio Nelson Jackson set off from San Francisco in a 20-horsepower Winton touring car. Joined by co-driver Sewell K. Crocker and Bud the bulldog, he hoped to become the first person to cross the United States in the new-fangled “horseless carriage.” Believe it or not, most people doubted that the automobile had much of a future!

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New programs from Walter Presents

6. New Kid on the Beat, Season 1

Available to stream 6/5

A cheeky young thief cuts a deal with the police and teams up with a rigid detective to solve crimes in Biarritz. As their uneasy alliance grows, so do the risks, and both men discover the truth can be far more personal than the case. In French with English subtitles.

7. The Lawyers, Season 1

Available to stream 6/12

Lola Gonzalez begins her career as Franco’s dictatorship nears its end. Alongside fellow lawyers Cristina, Manuela, and Paca, she defends workers and democratic ideals in hostile courts. Based on actual events. In Spanish with English subtitles.

8. The Mountain Detective, Season 4

Available to stream 6/19

A runner’s death proves to be murder, a zipline accident masks sabotage, and a woman’s disappearance is linked to past unsolved cases. In French with English subtitles.

9. Paradise, Season 11

Available to stream 6/26

Vittorio struggles to protect the business from Umberto, who uses blackmail and manipulation to seize control. Forced engagements, secret betrayals, addictions, and unresolved crimes drive the drama, blurring the line between love and survival. In Italian with English subtitles.

Don’t miss this season before it leaves Passport!

10. The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Season 1

Leaving Passport 7/1

In season one of this mystery series, antiques dealer Jean White finds herself widowed and nearly bankrupt. Heading to her last remaining asset, a cottage in the fictional French antiques hub of Sainte Victoire, Jean begins to seek the truth about her husband’s circumstances, while encountering colorful locals and puzzling cases in the process.

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