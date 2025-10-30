Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because November is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. The American Revolution

11/16 – 21 at 8PM & 10PM

Examine how America’s founding turned the world upside-down in the new series by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt. Thirteen British colonies rose in rebellion, won their independence, and established a new form of government that radically reshaped the continent and inspired centuries of democratic movements around the globe.

Watch a preview

2. NOVA: Operation Space Station

Wednesdays 11/5 & 12 at 9PM

Uncover tales of life and death at 1.3 million feet above our planet in this 2-part special. The International Space Station hurtles around Earth at 17,000 mph, shielding its astronauts from hostile environments. Astronauts and Mission Control insiders reveal the most terrifying moments aboard, including meteor strikes, docking disasters, and spacewalk horrors.

3. Secrets of the Dead: Picturing Shakespeare

Wednesday 11/12 at 10PM

There are only two accepted representations of William Shakespeare that are considered “official,” but a portrait that has been hanging over a mantelpiece for the last 50 years could be the third. It could be worth as much as $200 million.

4. The Great Escaper on Masterpiece

Sunday 11/23 at 9PM

Discover the true story of an 89-year-old British World War II Royal Navy veteran, Bernard Jordan, who “broke out” of his nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in Normandy, France in 2014. News of his escape made him an international sensation. Starring Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson.

5. Discovering Maggie Smith

Sunday 11/23 at 8PM

Discover the remarkable on-screen career of Dame Maggie Smith (1934-2024), one of Britain’s most prolific actresses. Smith was a prominent figure in British culture for six decades. Her extraordinary film career took off with her role in “Nowhere to Go” and she reached the pinnacle of success with two Academy Awards.

Watch now

6. Nature: The Pigeon Hustle

Wednesday 11/5 at 8PM

Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks. It turns out pigeons are the epitome of street smart: social, intelligent, agile, and tough. Discover how pigeons adapt to the challenges of city life and thrive alongside people.

Watch a preview

7. Nature: Jaguar Beach

Wednesday 11/12 at 8PM

Journey to a remote stretch of Central America’s Pacific coast, where the lush, volcanic landscape gives way to a dry tropical forest. Here, a newly resurgent population of jaguars has reclaimed their kingdom, and legions of olive ridley sea turtles emerge from the ocean for a mass nesting ritual called the arribada.

8. A More Perfect Union: Inspiring Civic and Civil Conversations

Monday 11/24 at 9PM

Join Ken Burns, Jeffrey Rosen, and others for a discussion about essential themes articulated during America’s founding – liberty, equality, democracy, separation of powers, and civil rights. The ideas and values articulated 250 years ago during America’s founding remain relevant to conversations about governance today.

9. Giants Rising

Friday 11/7 at 10PM

Journey into the heart of America’s majestic redwood forests and explore the secrets of the tallest and some of the oldest living beings on Earth. Living links to the past, redwood trees hold powers that may shape our future, like their ability to withstand fire, and offer clues about longevity.

10. K’etniyi: The Land is Speaking to Us

Friday 11/14 at 10PM

Through a seasonal cycle in Alaska’s Lake Clark National Park, Indigenous elders and park scientists explore the deep interconnections that run through everything. From the millions of salmon that energize entire ecosystems to meadows dense with brown bears, this cinematic meditation shows how the land’s rhythms offer wisdom for all who listen carefully.