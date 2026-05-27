The Don’t Miss List – June 2026

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because June is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. Grantchester on Masterpiece, The Final Season

Sundays 6/14, 21 & 28 at 9PM

It’s the momentous summer of 1963, and everyone is at a crossroads. Alphy reconnects with his estranged mum and Geordie weighs a promotion that could end his partnership with his friend. As an era comes to an end, the Grantchester family faces the depths of love, loss, and forgiveness one last time. You can binge the new season starting the night of the broadcast premiere with PBS KVIE Passport.

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2. Patience, Season 2

Sundays 6/14, 21 & 28 at 8PM

Patience returns to help tackle crimes in York. When new detective Frankie Monroe bursts on the scene, there’s initially tension but soon they learn to work as a team. Meanwhile, Patience faces her own challenges in love and loss.

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3. Women of World War II: More Untold Stories

Tuesday 6/2 at 8:30PM

Uncover never-before-seen stories of the greatest secret weapon of World War II — women. Relive their wartime experiences, from the “Sooner Squadron” women who guarded the coastline to the “Code Girls” who unlocked ciphers, and from the women who powered the Manhattan Project to the journalists who smuggled themselves to Normandy.

4. Becoming Katharine Graham

Tuesday 6/16 at 9PM

Discover the story of one woman’s history-making rise to power. After a devastating personal tragedy, Katharine Graham evolved from a socialite into a legendary publisher at her family’s newspaper, The Washington Post. As Nixon’s nemesis during Watergate, she fought for truth, broke down barriers in a sexist world, and won a Pulitzer Prize.

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5. American Experience: Woodstock – Three Days that Defined a Generation

Tuesday 6/9 at 9PM

Explore how a 1969 concert in upstate New York transformed into a legendary event that would define a generation and mark the end of one of the most turbulent decades in modern history. Half a million young people were changed by three days of a “peace and love” festival.

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6. Race for the Soul

Thursday 6/4 at 8PM

Follow participants as they race to complete the Western States 100, a grueling, 100-mile ultramarathon through California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. Experience the physical and mental challenges encountered by participants, where the goal is about more than winning — it’s about simply completing the arduous journey through mountains, canyons, and forests.

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7. What’s the Story, Wishbone?

Monday 6/8 at 9PM

Explore the creation and cultural impact of the beloved public television children’s series that introduced viewers to classic literature through imaginative storytelling featuring the adventurous Jack Russell Terrier, Wishbone. Save the date — this is only available on broadcast and via the livestream.

8. Presidential History: Reagan & George H.W. Bush

Reagan: Part 1 – Friday 6/12 at 8PM

Reagan: Part 2 – Friday 6/12 at 9:55PM

George H.W. Bush: Part 1 – Friday 6/19 at 9PM

George H.W. Bush: Part 2 – Friday 6/26 at 9PM

Explore presidential history through two American Experience programs. Reagan chronicles the influence of family, religion, and anti-communism on Ronald Reagan’s life. Then George H.W. Bush traces the life and career of the patriarch of a political family who led the nation through the first Gulf War.

9. The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West

Wednesdays 6/17 & 24 at 10PM

Discover a jaw-dropping Australian wonder with terrain that’s as harsh and unforgiving as it is beautiful in this new 3-part series. The Kimberley spans over 400,000 square kilometers of remote tropical wilderness where fearsome crocodiles lie in wait, wallabies risk it all for water, and marsupial gliders soar over the savannah.

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10. Wired for Connection

Tuesday 6/23 at 9PM

Explore the role human connection plays in our health and well-being: why we crave it, how it works, and the neurobiological and evolutionary science underpinning its vital importance in our lives. As technology rewires society and challenges our ability to connect, learn solutions to help rebuild a more connected world.

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