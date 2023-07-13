What to Watch After Endeavour: 5 Dramas to Stream Now

The fan-favorite drama Endeavour on Masterpiece may have come to an end, but there are more mysteries left to solve!

If you’ve enjoyed the backstory of Inspector Morse, the iconic Oxford detective brought to life in the 9-season series spanning 1960s and ‘70s Britain, here are our top five picks to watch after you finish the final season. Spanning a murder mystery unfolding against the backdrop of a 1950s newsroom, an unlikely vicar-detective duo solving crime in a quaint English village, and a gritty will-they-get-away-with-it drama set in Edinburgh, these mystery series will satisfy fans of the crime genre and drama lovers alike!

Stream our line-up now on your schedule with PBS KVIE Passport.

The Hour

A mysterious murder and chilling conspiracy ignite an intense interplay of politics, ambition, and romance in this Cold War-era series set in London. Go behind-the-scenes of television journalism in a 1950s BBC newsroom with renegade journalist Freddie (Ben Whishaw), ambitious producer Bel (Romola Garai), and charismatic anchor Hector (Dominic West) as the news team finds themselves drawn into the shadowy plot. Anton Lesser, who you’ll recognize as Chief Superintendent Bright in Endeavour on Masterpiece, rounds out the cast as Heads of News Clarence Fendley, who is harboring a dark secret of his own.

How to Watch: Stream both seasons now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport. Watch a preview.

Inspector Lewis on Masterpiece

Inspector Robbie Lewis (Kevin Whately), the former working-class foil to the erudite Detective Inspector Morse, investigates deadly crimes in the first spinoff mystery series from Inspector Morse. Together with his cool, cerebral partner DS James Hathaway (Laurence Fox), Lewis tackles murder and mayhem in the seemingly perfect academic haven of Oxford. Together, they struggle with procedural dilemmas and existential questions about their futures – on the force and in their personal lives.

How to Watch: Stream seasons 1-8 now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport. The series is leaving PBS KVIE Passport on August 8, so watch now while you can!

Grantchester on Masterpiece

Follow two unlikely clergyman-cop duos as they solve a series of cases in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester in the 1950s. For the first three seasons, James Norton stars as Sidney Chambers, the young vicar who combines his spiritual duties with a love of jazz, complicated relationships with women, and an enthusiasm for amateur sleuthing. Then through seasons 4-8, Tom Brittney shines as Will Davenport, the new vicar who is drawn into solving crimes with Inspector Geordie Keating, the gruff, no-nonsense police inspector played by Robson Green. And with season 9 on the horizon, prepare to be excited for actor Rishi Nair as the charismatic new vicar Alphy Kotteram!

How to Watch: Stream seasons 1-8 now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport. Watch a preview.

Guilt on Masterpiece

It’s not the crime, it’s the cover-up” goes the old saying. But that didn’t stop brothers Max (Mark Bonnar) and Jake (Jamie Sives) from hiding their guilt after running into an elderly pedestrian during an inebriated drive home from a wedding. As the two brothers land in increasingly hot water, they commit more and more serious crimes to hide their culpability in the hit and run. The darkly humorous drama continues in season 2 with Max trying to rebuild his life with some help from former associate and private eye Kenny Burns (Emun Elliott). Sara Vickers, in a dramatic turn from her role as Joan Thursday in Endeavour on Masterpiece, joins the cast as Erin McKee, the daughter of a crime syndicate boss.

How to Watch: Stream seasons 1-2 now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

Vienna Blood

1900s Vienna is a hotbed of philosophy, science, and art, yet beneath the genteel surface, ethno-nationalism and anti-Semitism are brewing. Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) is a bright young English-born Jewish student of Sigmund Freud. Eager to understand the psychology behind criminal behavior, he is paired with the world-weary Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer), who is struggling to solve a series of particularly gruesome murders. Although the two men clash at first, a friendship and fruitful partnership between the two grows as Max’s extraordinary skills of perception paired with Oskar’s practical experience lead them to take on some of the city’s most mysterious and deadly cases.

How to Watch: Stream both seasons now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.