Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because June is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. Walking with Dinosaurs

Monday — Wednesday 6/16 — 6/18 at 8PM & 9PM

Meet six extraordinary dinosaurs emerging from amazing dig sites in an incredible imagining of the most dramatic moments in their prehistoric lives. Blending the latest discoveries with spellbinding natural history storytelling and state of the art CGI, watch as these giants are brought back to life.

Watch a preview

2. Condor Canyon

Monday 6/9 at 10PM

Follow three mating pairs of California condors in Big Sur and Pinnacles National Park to discover how they are navigating threats like wildfires, lead poisoning, and the pesticide DDT. Explore conservation efforts, and the possibility of a hopeful future for the condors.

3. Human Footprint, Season 2

Wednesday 6/25 at 9PM

Earth has never experienced anything like us: a single species dominating and transforming the planet. Travel the globe to explore our human footprint. In the series premiere, journey from New York City to rural Thailand to discover how supermarkets have reshaped our lives and our planet.

Watch a preview

4. Grantchester on Masterpiece, Season 10

Sundays 6/15, 22 & 29 at 9PM

There’s no shortage of murder, mystery, and mayhem in the seemingly quiet 1950s Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester. In season 10, the resident vicar Alphy has found a home in Grantchester and a best friend in police detective Geordie, but love eludes him until a new case sparks an unexpected romance.

Watch a preview

5. Patience

Sundays 6/15, 22 & 29 at 8PM

Patience Evans works in the Criminal Records Office in the city of York. She views the world in a unique way because she has a unique gift – she is autistic. She becomes an unexpected asset to Detective Bea Metcalf’s team when her powerful deduction skills connect a supposed suicide to other cases.

Watch a preview

6. The Roosevelts: An Intimate History

Fridays 6/13, 20 & 27 at 8PM

Chronicle the lives of Theodore, Franklin, and Eleanor Roosevelt, three members of the most influential family in American politics. From Theodore’s birth in 1858 to Eleanor’s death in 1962, the Roosevelts helped shape history including the creation of National Parks, digging of the Panama Canal, passage of New Deal programs, and improving civil rights.

Watch now with Passport

7. Caregiving

Tuesday 6/24 at 9PM

Uncover the story of caregiving and the state and the stakes of care in America today. Explore how caregiving impacts seniors, veterans, cancer, youth, mental health, and more, and experience how paid and unpaid caregivers navigate the challenges and joys of this deeply meaningful work.

Watch a preview

8. American Masters: Janis Ian – Breaking Silence

Sunday 6/22 at 10PM

Meet a trailblazing artist who overcame homophobia, record industry misogyny, and a life-threatening illness, all while creating an indelible body of work that continues to attract audiences worldwide. The singer-songwriter broke ground with “Society’s Child,” a bold take on interracial love, and “At Seventeen,” a searing anthem about bullying.

9. American Masters: Hannah Arendt – Facing Tyranny

Sunday 6/29 at 10PM

Follow the life of Hannah Arendt who wrote The Origins of Totalitarianism and became the most influential and provocative political thinker of the 20th century. Forced to flee Nazi Europe, Arendt emigrated to New York City. As a Jewish refugee, she saw firsthand what happens when a nation-state collapses and social order disintegrates.

10. Queens of Mystery, Season 2

Saturday 6/28 at 9:35PM

Detective Sergeant Matilda Stone and her three crime-writing aunts find themselves investigating more murders in their home of Wildermarsh. While Matilda’s love life hits a snag, she makes headway in the case of her mother’s long-ago disappearance despite the best efforts of those closest to her.

Watch now