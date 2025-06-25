Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because July is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. A Capitol Fourth

Friday 7/4 at 8PM & 9:30PM

Celebrate our nation’s 249th birthday with a live broadcast from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The all-star event features patriotic and musical performances across genres, including pop, country, R&B, classical, and Broadway, with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

2. Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty

Tuesdays 7/8, 15 & 22 at 9PM

In an era torn by war, rivalry, and bloodshed, the greatest masterpieces of our history were born. Delve into the political and religious upheaval of Renaissance Italy and witness the lives of these iconic artists – Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael – as they craft beauty from chaos in this 3-part series.

Watch a preview

3. Gods of Tennis

Mondays 7/7, 14 & 21 at 10PM

Framed through the world-famous Wimbledon tournament, revisit the golden age of tennis in this 3-part series. From Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe’s global social change to Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe’s fierce rivalry, meet the heroes who changed the sport forever and drove significant change away from the tennis courts.

4. Day of Days: June 6, 1944

Friday 7/25 at 10PM

On June 6, 1944, thousands of Allied servicemen landed on the shores of northern France, tasked with liberating western Europe from Nazi tyranny. Meet four D-Day veterans who faced decimating machine-gun fire, mortars and artillery. They share their experiences at the famed Museum of World War II.

Watch now with Passport

5. American Experience: Ruthless – Monopoly’s Secret History

Tuesday 7/29 at 9PM

Discover the fascinating and unexpected history behind America’s favorite board game. Monopoly is a love letter to unbridled capitalism and our free market society. But behind the myth of the game’s creation is an untold tale of theft, obsession, and corporate double-dealing.

Watch now with Passport

6. The Good Karma Hospital

Thursdays 7/24 & 31 at 9PM & 9:45PM

Junior doctor Ruby Walker arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from her heartbreak. She joins the team at Good Karma Hospital, an under-resourced and overworked cottage hospital where dedicated medics serve their community no matter what it takes in this new medical drama.

7. Sunday Night Dramas Continue: Patience & Grantchester on Masterpiece

Patience: Sundays 7/6, 13 & 20 at 8PM

Grantchester on Masterpiece: Sundays 7/6, 13, 20 & 27 at 9PM

New mysteries continue on Sunday nights. At 8pm, Patience Evans brings her unique crimefighting insight to tackle a series of challenging cases on Patience. Then at 9pm, while investigating everything from witchcraft to a musician’s murder, Alphy contends with personal strife on Grantchester on Masterpiece.

8. The Roosevelts: An Intimate History also continues

Fridays 7/11, 18 & 25 at 8PM

Ken Burns’ sweeping series chronicling the lives of Theodore, Franklin, and Eleanor Roosevelt continues this month. Discover how FDR battled polio and responded to the Great Depression. Then examine his New Deal and Eleanor’s growing political activism. And survey FDR’s leadership during WWII while Eleanor tended to wounded servicemen.

Watch now with Passport

9. Wisdom Keepers: Healing a Divided People

Tuesday 7/1 at 9PM

Join conversations with some of the world’s most profound thinkers, mystics, historians, ethicists, faith leaders, and scientists. They offer deep insights and introspection into life’s fundamental mysteries in our complex world, exploring the timeless questions of who we are and where we’re going.

Watch now

10. Hope in the Water

Wednesdays 7/2, 9 & 16 at 10PM

Explore the groundbreaking work of dedicated fishers, aqua farmers, and scientists who are attempting what was once thought impossible: harvesting aquatic species to feed our growing planet while saving our oceans.