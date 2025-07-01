This Month on Passport – July 2025

July is here! If you’re in the mood for a summer escape, we have you covered. Take a trip to the sunny south of France in a new season of “The Madame Blanc Mysteries,” travel back in time with “The Statue of Liberty” or go on cross-country road trip with “Relative Race.” And if the heat is making you yearn for chillier days, we have plenty of appropriately overcast dramas as well! You can stream these programs with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Season 2

Now streaming

Madame Blanc lovers, rejoice — season 2 is now available to stream with Passport! Antiques dealer Jean White has embraced her new life and friends in France. As she begins setting up shop in scenic Sainte Victoire, she continues to be drawn into mysteries (with Dom by her side, of course!). Meanwhile, her late husband’s killer remains at large, preparing to exact her revenge.

2. The Statue of Liberty

Now streaming

With the Fourth of July kicking off the month, now is the perfect time to dive into American history and the meaning of freedom. In this 1985 Ken Burns film, trace the complicated and often controversial development of the Statue of Liberty and explore what it represents to a wide range of Americans.

3. The Mind of a Chef, Season 6

Now streaming

Meet Danny Bowien, a Korean American chef whose roots and life experiences have shaped who he is as a person and as a chef. Learn how his travels and love for Szechuan cooking have influenced his cooking and led to his successful career.

4. Gods of Tennis

Now streaming

Framed through the world-famous Wimbledon tournament, revisit the golden age of tennis in this three-part series. From Billie Jean King to Arthur Ashe, meet the heroes who changed the sport forever and drove significant change away from the tennis courts.

5. Rumpole of the Bailey, Seasons 2 – 7

Available to stream 7/3

Looking for a British TV series to binge watch this month? Try “Rumpole of the Bailey,” in which the eponymous Horace Rumpole is a barrister who spouts Wordsworth to himself and is famed among colleagues for his battered hat and general untidiness.

6. Relative Race, Seasons 7 – 10

Seasons available to stream starting 7/7

Family history comes to life in this exciting reality competition series hosted by Dan Debenham. Four teams compete in a 10-day cross-country road trip to find their long-lost relatives and win a $50,000 grand prize. Only one team can win, but each team gains something far more valuable than money: the joy of finding their family. Seasons 7 – 10 will be released on a weekly basis throughout July, and seasons 11 – 12 will be released in August!

New programs from Walter Presents

7. The Shadow, Season 1

Available to stream 7/4

After moving to Vienna for a fresh start, journalist Norah Richter is confronted by a mysterious woman who predicts she’ll kill a man in six weeks. As Norah tries to dismiss the prophecy, strange events begin to unravel her reality. In German with English subtitles.

8. Suplex, Season 1

Available to stream 7/4

In the idyllic town of Vesterlov, a young wrestler’s brutal murder shatters the community. Coach Lars becomes the prime suspect, while his wife Charlotte is entangled in an affair with the investigating police chief. As buried secrets surface, a town’s facade crumbles under the weight of its hidden truths. In Danish with English subtitles.

9. The Spy, Season 1

Available to stream 7/18

In WWII-neutral Lisbon, a daring double agent navigates love, betrayal, and covert missions. Between British intelligence, Nazi operatives, and Portugal’s secret police, Maria Joao walks a dangerous tightrope. In Portuguese with English subtitles.

10. Paradise, Season 8

Available to stream 7/18

Paradise faces bankruptcy as love triangles, betrayals, and power plays erupt behind the scenes. While Umberto schemes and Vittorio fights to save the business, loyalties shift, truths surface, and the future of Paradise — and those within it — hangs by a thread. In Italian with English subtitles.