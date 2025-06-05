This Month on Passport – June 2025

Happy June! As the days grow longer and warmer, beat the heat by staying in with a new TV show. Read on to discover the best new programs that are coming to PBS KVIE in June, along with a series you shouldn’t miss before it leaves at the end of the month. All can be streamed with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. Aretha! With Sheléa and the Pacific Symphony

Now streaming

Kick off June with this electrifying concert celebrating the Queen of Soul! Vocal powerhouse Sheléa performs Aretha Franklin’s greatest hits, including “Respect,” “Chain of Fools,” and “Natural Woman.” Backed by Emmy-winning Music Director Rickey Minor and the Pacific Symphony, this fun-filled performance has the audience dancing in the aisles — and it just might get you grooving, too! If you can’t get enough, PBS KVIE Passport also has an exclusive extended concert.

2. Long Lost Family, Season 13

Now streaming

What would you do if you had a missing family member? How far would you go in your search for the truth? “Long Lost Family” reveals the incredible stories behind these quests for the truth, following people as they unravel familial mysteries and answer questions that have haunted their entire lives.

Watch Now

3. The Ruth Rendell Mysteries: The Next Chapters, Seasons 1 – 6

Episodes available to stream starting 6/13

If summer makes you want to sink your teeth into a twisty, suspenseful mystery, we have you covered! Starring Colin Firth and a host of other stars, “The Ruth Rendell Mysteries: The Next Chapters” explores the dark fissures that motivate murder in a series of thrilling, self-contained episodes based on the work of bestselling author Ruth Rendell.

4. Patience

All episodes available to stream 6/15

Meet Patience Evans, a young, autistic police archivist with a remarkable ability to make connections that other people overlook. In this English-language adaptation of the popular French series, “Astrid,” Patience tackles challenging cases with Detective Bea Metcalf and completely transforms the way crimes are solved in the historic city of York.

Watch a preview

5. Grantchester on Masterpiece, Season 10

All episodes available to stream 6/15

Get ready for more mysteries with Grantchester on Masterpiece! Like many of us at home, Reverend Alphy Kottaram has found a friend in GI Geordie Keating and a home in the scenic, albeit crime-filled, village of Grantchester. As Geordie wrestles with fatherhood and Alphy falls into an unexpected romance, the crime-solving duo will have to support each other through tricky cases and changing times alike.

Watch a preview

New programs from Walter Presents

6. Isolated, Season 1

Available to stream 6/6

On a morning like any other, the idyllic island of Utö in Finland suddenly faces a string of strange, unexplained occurrences: electricity fails, the lighthouse malfunctions, and communication ceases. Utö’s history may hold the key to solving these mysteries, but time is swiftly running out. In Finnish with English subtitles.

7. The Last Settlement, Season 1

Available to stream 6/13

A funeral reveals more than grief when the mourners discover an accusatory letter from the deceased. As blame spreads and tensions ignite, the story rewinds — unfurling the young man’s life through the eyes of those left behind. In German with English subtitles.

8. Velvet, Season 3

Available to stream 6/20

Return to the golden age of haute couture in season 3 of Velvet! As Alberto rebels against the expectations heaped on him, Ana struggles to assert herself as a creative personality and achieve her dream of becoming a designer. In Spanish with English subtitles.

9. One Step from Heaven, Season 3

Available to stream 6/27

Part drama, part western, and part police procedural, “One Step from Heaven” is back with more stories of love and mystery. While Francesco processes his grief and investigates crime, Emma’s return to San Candido may not be what it seems. Meanwhile, Vincenzo and Eva are on the brink of great change. In Italian with English subtitles.

Don’t miss this program before it leaves Passport!

10. Doc Martin, Seasons 6 – 10

Leaving 6/30

Be sure to catch up with your favorite grumpy doctor before he departs from Passport! In seasons 6 – 10, return to the seaside Cornish village of Portwenn for more medical cases with Doc Martin — and watch as he opens himself up to the villagers and navigates ups and downs in his marriage.

Watch Now