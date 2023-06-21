Got the travel bug? Planning a road trip or an excursion abroad sometime soon?

Get inspired and excited for your next adventure with the best tips, tricks, and ideas from some of PBS’ travel series available to stream on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

Rick Steves’ Europe

Whether it’s hiking the Swiss Alps, tracing the birth of the Renaissance in Florence, or experiencing the quintessence of Spanish culture in Gibraltar and Tangier, travel writer and expert Rick Steves offers something for everyone in this beloved PBS series. Transport yourself to Europe’s bustling cities, quaint villages, and picturesque countryside, learning the best of what each place has to offer. Providing a fresh perspective on the best travel advice, including where to stay, what to see, and how to get around in Europe, Rick shares his extensive knowledge of European history, art, and culture.

How to Watch: Stream now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland

Embark on a journey through Scotland and beyond! Miriam Margolyes (Call the Midwife, Harry Potter) and Alan Cumming (Host of Masterpiece Mystery, The Good Wife) get cozy traveling in a mobile home, mixing wit and memories as they return to their Scottish roots. The journey begins in their once mutual home of Glasgow, then moves up the west coast, across the far Highlands, and back down the east side as the duo meet a host of fascinating characters.

How to Watch: Stream now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport. Watch a preview.

The Great Muslim American Road Trip

Take a historical tour of Route 66 – a road as iconic and storied as America itself – and with it, Muslim American history. Follow millennial Muslim American couple Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins as they explore America’s “Mother Road” and its surrounding Muslim communities on a 2,500-mile drive from Chicago to Los Angeles, exploring more than a dozen stops on the route while weaving a colorful story about what it means to be Muslim American today. Through their journey, discover the country’s Muslim roots dating back to the 1800s, and explore the ensuing contributions to science, spirituality, and culture.

How to Watch: Stream the 3-episode series on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

Samantha Brown’s Places to Love

Traverse the globe, experience culture, and taste adventure with Samantha Brown! Join the TV travel host as she explores all four corners of the world, visiting more than 260 cities in 62 countries, sharing her adventures and introducing new cultures. From Brooklyn, New York, to Monterey, California and Shanghai, China to Donegal, Ireland, Samantha seeks out the little-known spots and haunts where innovators and disrupters are creating new travel experiences. Whether it’s through food and drink, art and design, culture or adventure, you’ll have a well-curated list of new experiences to try at the end of each episode!

How to Watch: Stream seasons 1-6 on the PBS App.

Curious Traveler

Explore the most intriguing cities of Europe and North America, including Paris, Rome, Stockholm, Dublin, Quebec City, and Salzburg, to discover the exciting, inspiring, and beautiful stories that enrich each location. Christine van Blokland, an arts and travel reporter for the past 20 years, hosts this enlightening and entertaining all-access pass to the “who, what, where” and “how did they do that?” of the world’s best art, architecture, and hidden histories.

How to Watch: Stream now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

La Frontera with Pati Jinich

Savor the sights, sounds, and flavors of the fascinating yet misunderstood U.S.-Mexico border region where countries and cultures collide. Hosted by acclaimed chef Pati Jinich, La Frontera demystifies the borderland communities, sparking dialogue and discussion. Over two seasons, travel along both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border with Pati as she experiences each region’s rich culture, people, and cuisine, spanning El Paso, Ciudad Juárez, Nuevo Laredo, Southern California, Baja California, Arizona, New Mexico, Chihuahua, and more.

How to Watch: Stream seasons 1-2 on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

Kate Humble’s Coastal Britain

Go on a journey walking some of Britain’s most captivating coastline and seaside destinations! In this on-foot journey for travel and nature lovers, join host Kate Humble as she embarks on scenic walks, taking in the sights, meeting the locals, and discovering the stories behind six destinations. The series begins on the South West Coast Path, England’s longest footpath, then continues through Dorset, Suffolk, Yorkshire, and Exmoor.

How to Watch: Stream the 6-episode series on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport. Watch a preview.

Looking for something closer to home? Check out Rob on the Road and Walkin’ California for travel locations in California.