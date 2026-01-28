The Don’t Miss List – February 2026

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because February is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History

Tuesdays 2/3, 10 & 17 at 9PM & 2/17 at 10PM

Trace the rich, complex relationship between Black and Jewish Americans in the new 4-part series from Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Drawn together by racism and antisemitism, the two communities forged civic and cultural bonds, especially during the civil rights era. Explore both the challenges and enduring promise of that alliance.

Watch a preview

2. Becoming Frederick Douglass

Tuesday 2/24 at 10PM

Discover how a man born into slavery became one of the most prominent statesmen and influential voices for democracy in American history. A gifted writer and powerful, charismatic orator, Douglass embraced photography as a tool for social justice and fought to secure the right to freedom and complete equality for African Americans.

3. Secrets of the Dead: The Quest for Camelot

Wednesday 2/4 at 10PM

Can the stories about King Arthur be proven true? Journey across Britain to prove real events and places inspired the chivalric myths. Scour medieval texts and archaeological sites for a new understanding of the Arthurian legends and discover what Britain was like after the Romans left in the fifth century.

Watch a preview

4. NOVA: Stone Age Temple Mystery

Wednesday 2/25 at 9PM

Unearth the surprising history of Göbekli Tepe, the oldest temple on Earth. Although archaeologists long believed it was built by nomadic hunter-gatherers before the rise of civilization, new evidence reveals that a community of settled hunter-gatherers lived here year-round for centuries, shattering our understanding of the roots of civilization.

5. Secrets of the Dead: The Herculanium Scrolls

Wednesday 2/11 at 10PM

Uncover the text hidden inside hundreds of carbonized ancient scrolls found in the remains of a villa in Herculaneum. Mt. Vesuvius’s eruption in 79 AD transformed the papyri, fusing together the layers of the scrolls, and making them impossible to read. Particle physics and AI finally reveal the scrolls’ secrets.

6. NOVA: Can Dogs Talk?

Wednesday 2/4 at 9PM

Witness astonishing moments that challenge our assumptions about animal intelligence. A growing number of dog owners claim their dogs can talk, thanks to innovative word buttons that seem to unlock a new realm of canine communication. But are these dogs truly understanding what we’re saying — or is this just clever conditioning?

Watch a preview

7. Nature: Parenthood

Wednesdays 2/4, 11, 18 & 25 at 8PM

Discover the extraordinary strategies and ingenious tricks that animal parents employ to give their young a head start in life. Filmed over 3 years, this 5-part series, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, tells the stories of astonishing animal behaviors shaped by the environments they inhabit.

Watch a preview

8. NOVA: Mammal Origins

Wednesday 2/11 at 9PM

Investigate how therapsids — creatures that looked like reptiles but were starting to develop mammalian traits — survived multiple global catastrophes through remarkable adaptations like burrowing and the emergence of warm-bloodedness. A small, resilient group of therapsids ultimately gave rise to the diverse world of mammals we know today, including us.

9. Finding Your Roots

Tuesdays 2/3, 10, 17 & 24 at 8PM

Don’t miss all new episodes exploring the mysteries, surprises, and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures. This month, map the roots of basketball stars Brittney Griner and Chris Paul, talk show host Sara Haines, playwright Tracy Letts, musicians Lizzo and Flea, director Spike Lee, and actor Kristin Chenoweth.

Watch a preview

10. Sunday Night Dramas Continue

Miss Scarlet on Masterpiece: Sundays 2/1, 8 & 15 at 8PM

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece: Sundays 2/1, 8, 15 & 22 at 9PM

Bookish: Sundays 2/1, 8 & 15 at 10PM

Fan-favorite dramas continue on Sunday nights. Eliza investigates perplexing cases while trying to balance her personal life on Miss Scarlet on Masterpiece. The crew at Darrowby find their renewed purposes in life after the war on All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece. And Gabriel Book faces his toughest cases yet on Bookish.