The Don’t Miss List – July 2026

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because July is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration

Friday 7/3 at 8PM & 9:30PM & Saturday 7/4 at 9PM

Celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary with an all-star event featuring patriotic and musical performances across genres and a dazzling display of fireworks for America’s biggest birthday party. The festivities will broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, honoring our freedoms and independence and those who defend them.

2. America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together

Saturday 7/4 at 7PM

Visit the place where the path to American independence truly began – Colonial Williamsburg. Blending live performance, music, historic interpretation, impactful narration, and large-scale visual spectacle, this inspiring national event connects the nation’s founding directly to the present day from the first melodic sounds of a violin to the thunderous pyrotechnic finale.

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3. American Experience: JFK

Friday 7/10 & 17 at 9PM

Explore the life and career of John F. Kennedy, one of the nation’s most beloved and mourned leaders, in this 2-part series. Explore his early political career as a lackluster congressman, his game-changing presidential campaign, and his response to some of the most explosive events of the mid-20th century.

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4. Inside the Warren Commission

Friday 7/17 at 8PM

Discover the people who worked tirelessly to discover the truth behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Based on new evidence, explore the personalities, politics, and challenges – both internal and external – that made this investigation one of the most controversial of our time.

5. Once Upon a Time in Space

Tuesday 7/14, 21, 28 at 9PM

Uncover the human stories behind our quest to explore space in this new 4-part series. In the premiere, with the dawn of the Space Shutte, the U.S. gains ground on their Cold War rivals. And a pioneering class of astronauts takes flight, but when tragedy strikes NASA is left reeling.

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6. American Experience: Chasing the Moon

Fridays 7/24 & 31 at 9PM

Explore the early days of the space race when one giant leap changed everything. In the turbulent 1960s, scientific innovation, political calculation, media spectacle, visionary impulses, and personal drama fueled the Space Age. The U.S. space program faced tragedy with Apollo 1, but made a triumphant comeback with Apollo 8.

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7. The American Southwest

Wednesday 7/8 at 10PM

Take a wild and unforgettable journey down the Colorado River. Discover how this mighty river sustains wildlife and communities along its shores from the Rocky Mountains to scorching deserts. Uncover the region’s deep cultural history and the urgent fight to protect its future. Narrated by Quannah Chasinghorse.

8. The Chelsea Detective, Series Premiere

Thursdays 7/23 & 30 at 9PM & 9:46PM

London’s Chelsea neighborhood is a beautiful borough for beautiful people, but it has a dark underside of deception, violence, greed, and murder. Bodies have a way of showing up. DI Max Arnold and his partners must root out the truth and bring those responsible to justice regardless of wealth or status.

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9. The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Season 2 Premiere

Saturdays 7/11, 18 & 25 at 8PM

Antiques dealer Jean White continues to be drawn into mysteries, from minor offenses to murder investigations, with admirer Dom by her side. Meanwhile, her late husband’s killer remains at large. In the season 2 premiere, Jean spends Christmas in the beautiful town of Sainte Victoire with her new friends.

Watch all episodes now with PBS Passport

10. Whitstable Pearl, Season 2

Thursdays 7/2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 at 8PM

Single Mother Pearl continues to pursue her lifelong dream to start a private detective agency, which she runs from her family restaurant in the coastal English town of Whitstable. In season 2, a man is accused of kidnapping his own son after waking in the hospital.

Watch all episodes now with PBS Passport