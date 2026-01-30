This Month on Passport – February 2026

February is here! The shortest month of the year can sometimes feel like the longest, as winter persists in the form of frosty mornings and ice-encrusted windshields. Nevertheless, there’s still so much to love about February; early flower buds, discounted Valentine’s Day chocolate, and the sun’s warmth on a cold day, among countless other things. And, of course, there are plenty of new and returning programs to watch this month (that’s why you’re here, right?)! All of these programs can be streamed with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. The Brokenwood Mysteries, Season 7

All episodes available to stream 2/1

Shepherd, Sims, and the team are back for another season of mysteries in the bucolic (and concerningly deadly) town of Brokenwood! This season, they find themselves investigating a slew of befuddling crimes involving antiques, robberies, pitchforks, and one very groovy party. Never change, Brokenwood!

2. The Puzzle Lady, Season 1

All episodes available to stream 2/19

Crossword connoisseurs, we have a program for you! Phyllis Logan (Miss Austen on Masterpiece, Downton Abbey) stars as Cora Felton, AKA “The Puzzle Lady.” When a body appears with a crossword clue pinned to it, Cora is roped into the investigation; her eccentric, no-nonsense approach proves to be a perfect way to outwit murderers, con men, and corrupt officials that stand in her way. However, she’s also hiding a secret that could ruin her and those around her.

3. Call the Midwife, Season 15

Available to stream starting 2/20

A new season of Call the Midwife is calling your name! In a special early Passport release, new episodes will be released on Fridays starting February 20. Season 15 begins in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib and burn their bras outside Nonnatus House. Shifting cultural norms won’t be the only thing the midwives tackle this season; also on the docket are cases concerning premature birth, cancer, and tuberculosis.

4. Wuthering Heights

Now streaming

With a high-profile adaptation of Emily Bronte’s classic tale on the horizon, now is an excellent time to dive into a previous version with Passport! Starring Tom Hardy, Charlotte Riley, and Andrew Lincoln, this 2009 miniseries brings Cathy and Heathcliff’s passionate, destructive relationship to life in a way that’s both fresh and faithful to the source material. Hardy, in particular, has been praised by viewers for his haunting, vulnerable performance as Heathcliff.

5. World’s Greatest, Seasons 1 – 9

Now streaming

Passport truly lives up to its name with this program! Go on a breathtaking journey around the planet to discover the world’s endless wonders, from sprawling cities of glass to celestial light shows in the Arctic. Each season has a different theme, which means there’s something new to discover in every episode.

6. Roadfood

Now streaming

Route 66’s 100th anniversary is this year, and what better way to celebrate than with a food-themed road trip? Join host Misha Collins as he travels the country in search of uniquely American dishes – including onion-fried burgers along Route 66 and gumbo in Louisiana.

New programs from Walter Presents

7. Velvet Collection, Season 1

Available to stream 2/6

Ana opens Velvet Barcelona, but scandals, rivalries, and love triangles threaten her dream as the team faces shifting loyalties and bold new ambitions. In Spanish with English subtitles.

8. La Favorita 1922, Season 1

Available to stream 2/13

Runaway marchioness Elena and maid Cecilia leave Seville to reinvent themselves in Madrid by opening La Favorita Bistro. In Spanish with English subtitles.

9. Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders, Season 6

Available to stream 2/20

Rocco confronts betrayal, a harrowing case, and Furio’s disappearance, pulling him from Aosta to South America in a journey marked by guilt and loyalty. In Italian with English subtitles.

10. The Intern, Season 5

Available to stream 2/27

Constance and Boris confront a series of disturbing cases, peeling back layers of jealousy, abuse, and ambition and revealing the hidden pressures shaping victims and perpetrators alike. In French with English subtitles.