The KVIE3 Channel will Premiere on February 2

We have an exciting update for our KVIE WORLD channel! The KVIE WORLD channel, 6.3, will transition to KVIE3 on February 2, and it will continue to air WORLD programming between 2PM – 2AM in addition to airing Create programming between 2AM – 2PM.

Starting February 2, you can stream both the Create and WORLD 24/7 livestream channels as well as our other channels by visiting kvie.org/live or watching on our PBS KVIE app.

What is Create?

Create is the premier lifestyle channel featuring public television’s most popular how-to series, focused on food, travel, home and garden, arts and crafts, fitness, and lifestyle. Some programs that will air include America’s Test Kitchen, This Old House, The Best of the Joy of Painting, and much more creative goodness! Create’s companion website, CreateTV.com, features extensive video, the Create TV schedule, and program, and host information.

What is WORLD?

WORLD’s focus is on its original content, offering a national platform to makers examining issues too often ignored by mainstream media. Experience the personal stories behind the headlines in programs like America ReFramed, POV, and Local, USA. Devoted to telling stories that humanize complex issues, WORLD shares the best of public media in news, documentaries, and informational programming that helps us understand conflicts, movements and cultures.

Where can I watch KVIE3?

Starting February 2, KVIE3 will air on channel 6.3, the same channel currently airing KVIE WORLD. Visit our Channel Guide for a full list of channel designations and cable/satellite providers as well as a map of our coverage area.

In addition, both the Create and WORLD 24/7 livestreams will be available to stream anytime, anywhere, whether it’s on your mobile device or on your TV! Here’s how you can watch the livestreams:

Online: To watch the livestream online, go to kvie.org/live and select the tab showing the channel you want to watch. From there, press the play button in the middle of the screen and start watching!

On a mobile device: To watch the livestream on your phone or tablet, open the PBS KVIE app and select the “Live” viewing option at the top of your screen. On the livestream page, select the WORLD or Create channel to begin watching.

On a streaming device: To watch the livestream on your television or streaming device, open the PBS KVIE app and select the “Live” viewing option at the top or left side of the screen (it varies depending on the device you have). This will take you to the livestream page, where you can then select the WORLD or Create channel.

Discover all the ways to watch PBS KVIE content. Members of PBS KVIE are also able to view an extended library of quality public television programming with the member benefit PBS KVIE Passport.