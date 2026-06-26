Abridged by PBS KVIE Earns 16 California Journalism Awards in Its First Year

PBS KVIE has announced that its regional newsroom, Abridged by PBS KVIE, earned 16 awards in the California News Publishers Association’s 2025 California Journalism Awards, including the most first-place recognitions of any professional news organization in the Sacramento region.

Abridged received six first-place awards, one second-place award and two third-place recognitions across a range of categories. The California Journalism Awards recognize the best work produced by print and digital news organizations throughout California, selected from a membership of more than 500 news organizations.

The recognition is especially notable given the newsroom’s age. Abridged by PBS KVIE launched on September 16, 2025, which means it was judged on less than four months of published work. Many of the organizations it competed against have been publishing for decades.

For PBS KVIE, the awards mark an early return on a major organizational investment. KVIE has served the Capital Region as a public media institution for more than 65 years, and Abridged extends that public service mission into the way audiences follow local news today. The launch reflects a deliberate decision to put KVIE’s resources behind reliable, independent local journalism for Sacramento, Yolo, Placer and El Dorado counties.

This recognition affirms that direction and the role KVIE intends Abridged to play in the civic life of the region for years to come.

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