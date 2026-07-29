The Don’t Miss List – August 2026

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because August is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. Grantchester on Masterpiece – Series Finale

Sunday 8/2 at 9PM

It’s the final goodbye of the beloved series. In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life. As Alphy and Larry track fugitive Dex Sutton through the Cambridgeshire countryside, Alphy’s crisis of faith reaches its peak. Meanwhile, Grantchester must face questions of forgiveness, love, and redemption.

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2. Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Friday 8/14 at 8PM

Join the living legend for a moving, musical journey through the people and places that shaped her iconic career. Featuring career-spanning archival footage of the undisputed queen of country music, uncover the spirit, soul, and hard work of an artist who has inspired countless others.

3. American Masters: Starring Dick Van Dyke

Tuesday 8/18 at 9PM

Celebrate the remarkable life and career of legendary actor Dick Van Dyke. Known for his iconic roles in Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and his classic CBS sitcom, he has dazzled audiences on screen and stage for eight decades.

4. Declarations: Black Americans and the Revolutionary War

Tuesday 8/11 at 7PM

Trace the stories of the enslaved and freed Black Americans who fought to define democracy and their liberty through the Revolutionary War. In 1776, the Founders’ promise of “all men are created equal” remained distant for many.

5. Chatsworth Through Time

Monday 8/24 at 10PM

Explore the history, architecture, landscape, and artwork of Chatsworth House, an English estate and home of one of Europe’s most significant collections of fine art. Beginning in the Tudor Period, journey through 500 years of history, culminating in a conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire.

6. American Experience: Bombshell

Tuesday 8/25 at 8PM

Explore how the U.S. government sought to manipulate the facts about the bombings of Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, minimizing the destruction and effects of radiation. A group of intrepid reporters pushed back and raised ethical concerns to expose the truth.

7. Rick Steves Best of London

Friday 8/28 at 8PM

Join Rick Steves for a special celebration of London’s proud traditions. With Kings, Queens, Beefeaters, Big Ben, and a total of nine million citizens, it’s a cultural and historic powerhouse. Cruise the Thames, enjoy an afternoon tea, and discover how its industrial past fuels a promising future.

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8. Alan Cumming’s Most Luxurious Train Journeys Scotland

Fridays 8/21 & 28 at 9:47PM

Discover rich cultural history and fascinating stories during an epic adventure aboard the Royal Scotsman, an iconic luxury train that promises an unparalleled odyssey through Scotland. Dive into the culinary creativity that defines each day’s offerings and delve into the history of the destinations along the route.

9. Resolve to Solve with Miles O’Brien

Wednesdays 8/19 & 26 at 10PM

Meet the optimists, innovators, and true believers who are tackling some of the most urgent challenges of our time. See how big solutions can come in small packages, including seaweed-based cattle feed that reduces methane emissions and beaver-built wetlands that fight drought and wildfire.

10. Nature: Lions of Skeleton Coast

Wednesday 8/19 at 8PM

Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia. Watch the cubs learn to adapt, hunt, and defy the odds of survival across unknown desert territory to their newfound food source on the coast after their mother died unexpectedly.

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11. NOVA: Asteroids – Spark of Life?

Wednesday 8/5 at 9PM

Explore the revolutionary theory of how violent destroyers of life could also create life. Large meteorites colliding with Earth with the power of 20 Hiroshima bombs could have created the very special conditions – of chemistry and energy – that made life possible in the first place.