This Month on Passport – August 2026

August is here! From thrilling new detective dramas to a breathtaking journey through Scotland, August is filled with adventures you won’t want to miss. Plus, a fan-favorite mystery series is making an early return… so read on to find out! All of these programs can be streamed with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. Mystery Road, Seasons 1 & 2

Available to stream 8/1

When two boys go missing from a cattle station in the Australian outback, Detective Jay Swan teams up with local cop Emma James to investigate. But solving the mystery could expose other crimes that haunt the remote town.

2. Professor T, Season 5

Available to stream 8/9

Professor T fans, rejoice! Season 5 will be available to stream early with Passport, ahead of its broadcast premiere. As Jasper wrestles with intimacy, duty, and the relentless pull of his OCD this season, a suspicious death rekindles his investigative instincts and threatens his burgeoning romance. Back at the station, Maiya drives her team through darker, twisting cases, while Chloe finds her confidence and Dan’s new romance threatens to destroy him.

3. Bergerac

Available to stream 8/9

When a member of one of Jersey’s wealthiest families is found dead, Chief of Police Uma Dalal wants their best detective on the case. Detective Jim Bergerac returns to work from a leave of absence, still battling his demons and grieving the loss of his wife. By cracking the case, he hopes to prove to his daughter and mother-in-law that his life is back on track.

4. Alan Cumming’s Most Luxurious Train Journeys: Scotland

Now streaming

Alan Cumming embarks on an epic adventure aboard the Royal Scotsman, an iconic luxury train that promises an unparalleled odyssey through Scotland. Throughout the series, Alan explores stunning landscapes, dives into the culinary creativity that defines each day’s offerings, and explores the history of destinations along the route.

5. The Durrells in Corfu on Masterpiece

Now streaming

An intrepid widow and her four headstrong children, ages 11 to 21, leave England for the bucolic, sun-drenched Greek island of Corfu in 1935. They soon fall in with the locals and a menagerie of animals. This charming and witty adaptation of Gerad Durrell’s memoir is filled with familiar faces: Keeley Hawes (Miss Austen on Masterpiece), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), and Callum Woodhouse (All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece).

6. Letters from Baghdad

Now streaming

Uncover the story of a true original, Gertrude Bell, sometimes called the female “Lawrence of Arabia.” More influential and famous in her day than her colleague Lawrence, Bell was an explorer, spy, archaeologist, and diplomat who helped shape the Middle East after World War I and established the Iraq Museum.

New programs from Walter Presents

7. Madam President, Season 1

Available to stream 8/7

From post war Iceland to an historic election, Vigdis Finnbogadottir — a single mother — battles doubt, prejudice and expectation to become the first woman elected President. In Icelandic with English subtitles.

8. Until the Last Heartbeat, Season 1

Available to stream 8/14

Diego Mancini is a brilliant heart surgeon with everything to lose. When his young son needs a lifesaving transplant, Diego makes a desperate choice. But a ruthless crime boss discovers what he has done and pulls him into a world of blackmail, violence and moral compromise. In Italian with English subtitles.

9. Blanca, Season 2

Available to stream 8/28

Blanca lost her sight as a child and now uses her extraordinary skill in audio analysis to fight for justice. When a bomber begins targeting the police, Blanca’s past soon becomes entwined in the case. Plus, the return of Blanca’s mother to Genoa brings complicated feelings. In Italian with English subtitles.

Don’t miss this program before it leaves Passport!

10. The Good Karma Hospital, Seasons 1 & 2

Leaving Passport 8/31

Ruby Walker arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from her heartbreak. She anticipates the sunshine, the palm trees and picture-perfect beaches. What she doesn’t expect are the realities of work, life and even love at an under-resourced and over-worked cottage hospital.