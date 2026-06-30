This Month on Passport – July 2026

Happy July! It’s prime time for a vacation, so let Passport take you on a plethora of adventures this month. Whether you’re in the mood for a visit to the sun-drenched South of France, a hunt for unique antiques in the UK, or a trip back in time with a period drama, we have you covered. All of these programs can be streamed with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Season 3

Available to stream 7/1

Follow ex-pat antiques dealer Jean White as she solves new mysteries in the picturesque village of Sainte Victoire, from a deep-sea diving mishap to a historical duel, alongside her friend and flirting partner, Dom.

2. Signora Volpe, Seasons 1 & 2

Available to stream 7/15

Disillusioned British spy Sylvia Fox is in Italy for her niece’s wedding when the groom goes missing. Sylvia solves the mystery and, longing to reconnect with her sister, decides to start anew in Umbria. Soon she’s tackling other cases and winning over a handsome local cop, even as her ex-husband/ex-colleague tries to lure her back.

3. Antiques Road Trip

Now streaming

Hit the road in a gorgeous classic car for a tour through Great Britain with two antiques experts as they search the local stores for treasures, competing with each other to see who can make the most at auction.

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4. My Mother and Other Strangers on Masterpiece

Now streaming

Follow the Coyne family and their neighbors as they struggle to maintain normal life after a United States Army Air Force airfield, with 4,000 Americans, lands in the middle of their rural parish.

5. To Walk Invisible: The Brontë Sisters on Masterpiece

Now streaming

Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Brontë face a life of hardship. Trapped at home with few opportunities, they share the burden of supporting their father and their troubled brother, but Charlotte sees that writing novels could offer a way out.

New programs from Walter Presents

6. Call Me Levi, Season 1

Available to stream 7/3

In the mid-19th century, Levi Strauss travels to New York with his beloved sister, Fanny. His ambition takes him all the way to San Francisco. There, he encounters a hostile mobster, whose reign of terror threatens Levi’s hopes of a new life. In German with English subtitles.

7. Sunset Grove, Season 1

Available to stream 7/10

At Sunset Grove retirement home, sharp-witted 94-year-old Siiri refuses to accept the sudden death of a young chef as natural. With her friend Irma and unlikely ally Mika, she uncovers a hidden network of crime, drugs, and corruption run from within the home. As danger grows, Siiri risks all to expose the truth. In Finnish with English subtitles.

8. The Noble Detective, Season 1

Available to stream 7/17

In 1820s Estonia, Paul von Fock inherits an estate and reluctantly becomes a local judge. Forced to investigate incidents both major and minor, Paul must navigate suspects, secrets, and social tensions. Risking his reputation — and life — he grows into an unlikely but brilliant detective. In Estonian with English subtitles.

9. The Negotiator, Season 1

Available to stream 7/24

Antoine, a former negotiator, is drawn back into the high-stakes world of hostage crises. At home, he tries to balance three daughters, three ex-wives, and the work he loves. In French with English subtitles.

10. Coastal Unit, Season 1

Available to stream 7/31

Personalities clash in a colorful precinct in the South of France. A loner with old-fashioned methods, a stickler for the rules — men and women driven by ambition, compassion, and high emotion. Despite their quirks, led by the impressive Captain Janvert, they form a solid and talented group. In French with English subtitles.