1. Big Cats 24/7, Season 2

Wednesdays 9/10, 17 & 24 at 8PM

Return to Botswana’s Okavango Delta to follow the extraordinary lives of lions, leopards, and cheetahs. In the new season, lionesses hunt nonstop to feed growing cubs, a new leopard mom steps into the spotlight, and Pobe the cheetah returns with two cubs of her own.

2. NOVA: Human

Wednesday 9/17 & 24 at 9PM







Discover the remarkable origins of Homo sapiens, and the crucial moments of innovation, communication, and ritual that set us on our path. With remarkable new fossil evidence, the latest discoveries in DNA sequencing, and other cutting-edge scientific tools, we can now piece together clues to better understand our past.

3. Becoming Thurgood: America’s Social Architect

Tuesday 9/9 at 10PM

Explore the life and legacy of Thurgood Marshall. Known as “Mr. Civil Rights,” follow his legal career as a visionary lawyer with the NAACP to his 1967 appointment to the nation’s highest court, making him the first African American justice on the United States Supreme Court.

4. Prohibition

Fridays 9/5, 12 & 19 at 8PM







Uncover the story of the rise, rule, and fall of the 18th Amendment. Prohibition was intended to protect all Americans from the devastating effects of alcohol abuse. But, paradoxically, the enshrining of a faith-driven moral code in the Constitution caused millions of Americans to rethink their definition of morality.

5. The Good Karma Hospital, Season 3

Thursdays 9/4, 11, 18 & 25 at 9PM & 9:45PM







The brilliant but eccentric criminologist Jasper Tempest struggles to face police work. But, with the support of Dan and Helena, he is soon solving cases once more. In addition to mystery and mind games, Jasper’s personal life begins to blossom.

6. The Brokenwood Mysteries, Season 5

Saturdays 9/13, 20 & 27 at 9PM





Murder and mayhem continue to haunt the charming New Zealand town. In season 5, Detectives Mike Shepherd and Kristin Sims investigate a strange find at an abandoned mental health facility, a murder at a book club, and the death of an amusement park owner killed on his own haunted house ride.

7. La Recua: The Mule Pack Train

Thursdays 8/21 & 28 at 9PM & 9:45PM

Follow an aging vaquero as he builds and reenacts a historic pack train, la recua, that takes him across 200 miles of beautiful desert and sections of the Camino Real. He overcomes hardships of health, rattlesnakes, and hot days on rocky, forgotten trails, to honor the memory of Lower California’s “long-haul” equine merchants.

8. American Experience: Nixon

Tuesday 9/2 at 8PM







Trace the complex life and career of Richard Nixon. The Nixon presidency combined comparatively progressive legislative initiatives with a flagrant abuse of presidential power and public trust. His legacy includes ending America’s involvement in Vietnam and the Watergate scandal. Admired and reviled, the man continues to fascinate us decades later.

9. American Experience: FDR

Tuesday 9/9 & 16 at 8PM

Examine Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency and social policies. The longest-serving president in U.S. history, and leader through the Great Depression and World War II – two of the nation’s worst crises – FDR was unquestionably the most vital figure in the nation during his 13 years in the White House.

10. Sacred Planet with Gulnaz Khan

Saturdays 8/19 & 26 at 8PM







Examine the impact of climate change on sacred places around the world – from Africa’s Sahara to Shinto shrines in the forests of Japan. Meet faith leaders drawing on ancient wisdom and spiritual resilience to confront the crisis with hope and action in this powerful 4-part series.

