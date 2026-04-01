This Month on Passport – April 2026

April is here! Whether you’re in the mood to dive into the past, explore the world, or lose yourself in a new mystery from Walter Presents, there’s a program for everyone this month. All of these programs can be streamed with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. Lucy Worsley Investigates: Madness of King George

Now streaming

Get ready for Lucy Worsley Investigates: The American Revolution by examining an infamous figure in the War for Independence: King George III. Join the iconic historian on a hunt through Windsor Castle to uncover how the revolution, an assassination attempt, and mental illness shaped the king’s life… and changed psychiatry forever.

2. The Future of Nature

Now streaming

April is Earth Month, so now is the perfect time to watch The Future of Nature! Across oceans, grasslands, forests, and metropolises, discover how nature removes carbon from the atmosphere and stabilizes environmental shifts. By restoring biodiverse ecosystems and saving keystone species, humans, too, can play a vital role in this process.

3. Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History

Now streaming

Missed Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History on air? Passport has your back! The four-part series, hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., chronicles the complex relationship of Black and Jewish communities — both uniquely close and uniquely fraught. These communities forged civic and artistic partnerships in the face of hatred and intolerance, showing what can be accomplished when unity prevails.

4. Long Lost Family

Now streaming

If you’re looking for more genealogical discoveries after the season finale of Finding Your Roots, we have a program for you! Presented by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, Long Lost Family follows people who are longing to find missing family members. Each quest unravels mysteries that no one else has been able to solve, answering questions that have haunted entire lives.

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5. The Great Muslim American Road Trip

Now streaming

Follow a millennial Muslim American couple on a cross-country journey along historic Route 66. As they meet new friends, discuss surprising moments in American history, and explore more than a dozen stops, Mona and Sebastian weave a colorful story about what it means to be Muslim in America today.

New (and returning!) programs from Walter Presents

6. One Step from Heaven, Season 5

Available to stream 4/3

Francesco, no longer a forest ranger, plans to honor Emma’s dream of protecting wolves. But when a mysterious woman is killed, he stays to investigate. Meanwhile, Nappi’s new relationship is shaken, and Manuela returns home, forced to choose between marriage and her career. In Italian with English subtitles.

7. Mademoiselle Holmes, Season 2

Available to stream 4/10

Charlie is determined to honor her heritage, while Samy leaves forensic medicine and moves into the Holmes house. As the duo shakes things up, they tackle surprising cases across new worlds. In French with English subtitles.

8. Inspector Ricciardi, Season 3

Available to stream 4/17

Even as he becomes engaged to Enrica, Ricciardi hides his curse. Maione is haunted by his son’s death, Modo faces a difficult situation, and authoritarian pressure tightens. In Italian with English subtitles.

9. Lolita Lobosco, Season 3

Available to stream 4/24

Lolita returns to solve complex crimes in Bari as a new romance stirs old wounds and unexpected twists shake her personal life. In Italian with English subtitles.

10. Seaside Hotel, Seasons 1 – 10

Now streaming

At Andersen’s Seaside Hotel by the North Sea dunes, meet chambermaid Fie, merchant’s daughter Amanda, and local fisherman Morten, whose fates intertwine as they seek to free themselves from the plans other people have made on their behalf. In Danish with English subtitles.