PBS App Now Available on LG Smart TVs

The PBS app is now available on LG Smart TVs, making PBS content accessible on virtually every device sold today. LG joins our existing lineup of apps on Roku, Samsung, VIZIO, Comcast, Android/Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Apple mobile and tablet, Android mobile and tablet, and Amazon Fire tablets.

The PBS LG app is supported on TVs running webOS 23 and higher (2022 models and newer).

LG users can now stream popular PBS series in a centralized place using the PBS app — from Masterpiece, PBS News Hour, NOVA, Nature, and our live TV streams alongside local KVIE programs like Rob on the Road, America’s Heartland, ViewFinder, and Studio Sacramento — with the convenience of your smart TV!

To download the app, log into your LG account and ensure your device is connected to your home internet. Then navigate to the LG Content Store and search for the PBS app. Select “Install,” and find the app within your app list. Once the app has been added to your device, you will be able to log into your PBS KVIE account if you are a station member to utilize the PBS KVIE Passport member benefit.