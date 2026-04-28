This Month on Passport – May 2026

This May, drama lovers will have many a mystery to choose from – from new seasons of Whitstable Pearl and Patience to twisty crime dramas from Walter Presents. History nerds, meanwhile, can celebrate a revolutionary dance company and chart the life of Henry David Thoreau. All of these programs can be streamed with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. Whitstable Pearl, Season 2

Now streaming

More mysteries await you in the coastal town of Whitstable! In season two, Pearl and Mike have drifted apart – but they are soon drawn back together as their paths cross during an investigation.

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2. Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time

Now streaming

With the Martha Graham Dance Company reaching its 100th anniversary this year, now is the perfect time to dive into this rare, behind-the-scenes portrait of the company. Follow the Graham dancers from rehearsal to premiere as they reflect on the exhilaration of dance, the emotional toll of life on the road, and Martha’s legacy.

3. Henry David Thoreau

Now streaming

Watch Henry David Thoreau at your own pace with PBS KVIE Passport! In this three-part series executive produced by Ken Burns and Don Henley, meet the brilliant, flawed, and idealistic man behind the myth – and discover how his writings on environmentalism and nonviolent resistance continue to resonate to this day.

4. I Fought the Law

Available to stream 5/10

Sheridan Smith stars in this haunting drama based on a true story. In 1980s Billingham, a mother must fight tirelessly for justice following her daughter’s murder and subsequent police failings.

5. Patience, Season 2

Available to stream 5/31

Patience fans, rejoice – season two is streaming early with PBS KVIE Passport! Patience Evans returns to help tackle crimes in York, alongside personal challenges in both love and loss. When new detective Frankie Monroe arrives on the scene and causes workplace tension, the two will have to learn to work together.

New programs from Walter Presents

6. The Nordic Murders, Season 6

Available to stream 5/1

Haunted by a deeply personal loss, Karin’s trauma collides with each investigation. As storms, secrets, and violence surge, the past proves impossible to escape. In German and Polish with English subtitles.

7. Velvet Collection, Season 2

Available to stream 5/8

Velvet receives a secret commission to design Empress Farah Diba’s coronation dress. As loyalties shift and romances falter, Clara must face tensions with Elena, her complicated feelings for Mateo, and the mysteries surrounding an ambassador, Omar. In Spanish with English subtitles.

8. Carpe Diem, Season 1

Available to stream 5/15

Tom Villeneuve is free after 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit: the murder of his wife. Behind bars, he rebuilt his life by studying law and qualifying as a solicitor. In French with English subtitles.

9. Murder in the Mountains, Season 3

Available to stream 5/22

Return to the picturesque town of Kitzbuhel for another season of investigations. With complex cases and dark secrets lurking behind every mountain vista, the team will need to draw upon their courage and wit in order to evade danger. In German with English subtitles.

10. The Wagner Method, Season 3

Available to stream 5/29

Police Captain Cesar Wagner investigates tragedy from vineyards to cabarets, while battling fears and family chaos. In French with English subtitles.