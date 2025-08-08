You asked, and we delivered: the KVIE2 channel is now available as a livestream online and on the PBS app! We’re excited to make our trusted content as accessible as possible for viewers like you… and in this new era of streaming and digital platforms, there are so many ways you can tune in to KVIE2 now!

What can I watch on KVIE2?

Missed one of your favorite programs on KVIEHD? No problem! You can catch re-airings of PBS programs every day on KVIE2, from Antiques Roadshow and This Old House to Masterpiece dramas and PBS News Hour.

But that’s not all — KVIE2 is also home to its own collection of programs, covering topics like cooking, travel, wellness, and the arts. On a typical day, you can start your morning with some restorative stretching and yoga; learn how to paint happy little trees with Bob Ross; discover how to quilt and sew; try out some delicious recipes with chef Julia Child; and more!

How can I watch the KVIE2 livestream?

You can watch the KVIE2 livestream anytime, anywhere, whether it’s on your mobile device or on your TV! Here’s how you can tune in:

Online: To watch the livestream online, go to kvie.org/live and click on the KVIE2 tab at the top of the page. From there, press the play button in the middle of the screen and start watching!

On a mobile device: To watch the livestream on your phone or tablet, open the PBS app and tap the “Live TV” button on the top of your screen. On the livestream page, select the KVIE2 channel to begin watching. You may need to update the app to find the KVIE2 livestream.

On a streaming device: To watch the livestream on your television or streaming device, open the PBS app and click the “Live TV” button on the top or left side of the screen (it varies depending on the device you have). This will take you to the livestream page, where you can then select KVIE2. You may also need to update your device to be able to find the KVIE2 livestream.

PBS KVIE is available to watch online as well as the PBS app for smart televisions and devices. Discover all the ways to watch PBS KVIE content. Members of PBS KVIE are also able to view an extended library of quality public television programming via PBS KVIE Passport.

Now get watching — the KVIE2 livestream awaits you!