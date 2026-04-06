What to Watch After The Forsytes

Enamored by the sumptuous drama of The Forsytes on Masterpiece? For our Forsytes fans scanning for your next watch, check out these programs with the same themes of desire, ambition, and betrayal, ranging from another iconic family to a love story that transcends social tradition.

You can stream these programs with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows, on the PBS app.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS app with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on the PBS App.

Downton Abbey on Masterpiece

Now streaming

We can’t forget about another iconic Masterpiece family in this list! Downton Abbey, the award-winning series from Julian Fellowes, spans 12 years of gripping drama centered on a great English estate on the cusp of a vanishing way of life.

The series follows the Crawleys and their family of servants through sweeping change, scandals, love, ambition, heartbreak, and hope.

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Paradise

Now streaming

If you enjoyed the clash of desire and ambition amongst the business-savvy characters of The Forsytes, check out Paradise, an Italian-language drama portraying tightknit relationships between workers at a store amidst the societal expectations of the 1950s.

The series begins with the fiery Teresa Iorio who takes her chance for freedom and goes to Milan to help her aunt and uncle with their small textiles store. She finds herself working as a shopgirl at the rival department store, Il Paradiso Delle Signore, where owner Pietro Mori and his right-hand man Vittorio Conti both take an interest in her.

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Sanditon on Masterpiece

Now streaming

Fell in love with the lush Victorian setting of the show? Try your hand at this Regency era drama based on Jane Austen’s final and unfinished novel!

Follow the story of Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), a spirited and somewhat impulsive young woman who travels from her rural English home to an up-and-coming seaside resort town to reinvent herself. With lush costuming and stunning locations, you’ll sure to find this historical drama just as swoon-worthy!

The Forsyte Saga

Now streaming

Craving more Forsyte intrigue? While The Forsytes on Masterpiece begins with events that happen before those covered in John Galsworthy’s books, The Forsyte Saga is another take on the compelling drama of love, adultery, obsession, power, and money spanning three generations at the turn of the 20th century.

Dive once more under the surface of this powerful Victorian family, and explore the festering core of unhappy and brutal relationships in this darker interpretation of the novels.

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Tom Jones on Masterpiece

Now streaming

While we watched Soames and Jo wrestle with affairs of the heart, the question remains — can romance truly blossom in the face of society and duty?

Watch another pair of lovers find their answer in this adaptation of Henry Fielding’s novel starring Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso). This tale of a young man’s love for a wealthy heiress brings 18th century England to life in all its passion, prejudice, luxury, and loose morals.