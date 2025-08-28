This Month on Passport – September 2025

It’s September, which means autumn is almost here! As we count down the days to the equinox on September 22, you can embrace the autumnal vibes early with programs that’ll remind you of crunchy leaves, well-worn books, and freshly sharpened pencils (even if it’s still warm outside!). You can expect literary dramas, cozy meals with Jacques Pépin, deep dives into history, thrilling series from Walter Presents, and more. All can be streamed with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. The American Revolution: An Inside Look

Now streaming

If you’re eagerly awaiting the premiere of Ken Burns’ The American Revolution in November, this behind-the-scenes look will tide you over! Step behind the camera and meet the master storytellers who brought this story to life, along with exclusive sneak peeks of shooting locations and historical reenactments.

Watch Now

2. American Masters: Louisa May Alcott – The Woman Behind Little Women

Now streaming

If you’re anything like us, the first sign of cooler weather will make you want to reread this heartwarming classic… or treat yourself to a film about its author! Louisa May Alcott – The Woman Behind Little Women is the first film biography about the celebrated author and reveals a remarkable woman, ahead of her time, who was much more than a writer of children’s books.

Watch Now

3. Anne of Green Gables

Now streaming

True to the beloved classic that has enchanted fans for over a century, this adaptation of Anne of Green Gables brings to life the story of a determined, free-spirited girl who touches the lives of everyone she meets — and gets into some amusing mishaps along the way!

Watch Now

4. The Generations Project, Seasons 1 – 3

Seasons available to stream starting 9/1

What secrets run in your blood? Combining immersive experiences, expert guidance, and surprise reunions, this reality series follows people as they uncover family secrets and hidden identities — proving that the best way to know yourself is to know where you came from.

5. Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Seasons 1 – 6 and 9 – 13

Available to stream 9/15

Fall is the perfect time to indulge in a cozy whodunnit, and what’s cozier than a classic mystery from Agatha Christie? David Suchet stars as Christie’s beloved detective Hercule Poirot, who pits his wits against crime and injustice in this collection of murder mysteries.

6. The Survivalists, Seasons 1 – 3

Seasons coming to Passport starting 9/22

This exciting family adventure series, hosted by professional explorer Colin O’Brady, pushes two families to battle it out in a series of survival challenges that’ll put their skills to the test and bring them closer together.

7. Jacques Pépin: Fast Food My Way, Seasons 1 & 2

Available to stream 9/22

Jacques Pépin blends French culinary technique with everyday ingredients to make simple, elegant and inexpensive meals in minutes. From hearty soups and vibrant salads to refined main courses and easy desserts, Chef Pépin demonstrates how to prepare complete meals with minimal fuss, using smart techniques and shortcuts without sacrificing taste or style.

New programs from Walter Presents

8. Prison Island, Season 1

Available to stream 9/5

On a Breton island, 20 environmental activists launch an unexpected invasion and hold the locals hostage. Their leader has planned for everything… save for five ferry passengers who evade capture. In French with English subtitles.

9. Mademoiselle Holmes, Season 1

Available to stream 9/12

Charlie (Lola Dewaere, Astrid) is a timid French police officer living with her grandfather, until an accident awakens in her the deductive brilliance and bold spirit of her famous ancestor: Sherlock Holmes. In French with English subtitles.

10. Classified, Season 1

Available to stream 9/19

Married Canadian intelligence agents Rachel and Emile lead a tranquil family life, despite careers rife with danger and betrayal. In French with English subtitles.