April is Earth Month! Celebrate our incredible planet this month and all year long as we witness the power of nature and recognize those fighting against climate change. Below we’ve gathered a list of educational and enlightening programs that highlight the diverse ecosystems and wildlife airing this month on PBS KVIE, available to stream for free on the PBS app, or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport. Discover stories of sustainability, awareness, and hope, and explore our beautiful planet from this little corner of the world.

Programs Airing on PBS KVIE

Climate California



Continues on April 1, 8 & 15 at 7:30PM

Climate change demands new solutions — and new stories. This program is an invitation: to a story that reminds us of the beauty of the world. And the power we already have. Follow trailblazers as they help us reimagine our future with the natural world, and meet leaders giving animals a fighting chance.

Our New World



Premieres on April 1 & 8 at 10PM

What world will we live in tomorrow as climate change reshapes the earth? Our planet has many surprises in store. This film reveals nature’s astonishing adaptation abilities and how we humans can become a supporting force.

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Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire



April 6 at 10PM

Join top wildfire experts and survivors as they discuss how homes and communities ignite in fast moving wildfires and what steps we can take to prevent these disasters. Research why some homes burn and others don’t, and discover Native American practices that have long used fire to restore landscapes and increase safety.

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Nature: Becoming Elephant – The Orphans of Reteti

Premieres on April 8 & 15 at 8PM

Set in the remote wilds of northern Kenya, follow the remarkable journey of orphaned elephants at Reteti, the first community-owned elephant sanctuary in Africa. Alongside the elephants, this episode of Nature also tells the story of the local community, especially the women known as “milk mamas,” whose care, knowledge, and resilience are reshaping conservation from the ground up.

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Condor Canyon



April 13 at 10PM

California condors regularly navigate threats like wildfires, lead poisoning, and pesticide DDT. Filmed in Big Sur and Pinnacles National Park, this film showcases the battle for survival, conservation efforts, and a hopeful future for the condors.

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The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses



April 20 at 10PM

The wild horse, known as the Mustang, is the enduring icon of America. But, in modern times, it has become entangled in controversy and bureaucracy, and now its future is in question. Executive produced by Robert Redford, this film includes songs by Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris, and Willie Nelson.

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Nature: Legendary Tigers of India



Premieres on April 22 at 8PM

Embark on a path of conservation with tiger expert Valmik Thapar through 50 years of archival footage, chronicling the legendary tiger clan of Ranthambore National Park and their remarkable revival in northwestern India.

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NOVA: Rain Bombs



Premieres on April 22 at 9PM

An invisible force is causing chaos around the globe. Follow scientists racing to understand the catastrophic “rain bombs” that are sinking ships and downing planes. Can they learn to predict these devastating weather events and save lives?

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Wilding



Premieres on April 22 at 10PM

Follow the story of a young couple that bet on nature for the future of their four-hundred-year-old estate. Watch as they battle entrenched tradition and dare to place the fate of their farm in the hands of nature.

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Shared Planet



Premieres on April 29 at 10PM

With stunning cinematography, this unique global series reveals the untold stories of people and wildlife thriving together. Celebrating the benefits of making room for nature, it offers a vision of a hopeful future.

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Programs Available to Stream on the PBS app

FRONTLINE: Contaminated – The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy





How did carpet mills contaminate Southern communities with forever chemicals, known as PFAS? With The Associated Press, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Post and Courier, AL.com, investigate the accountability and health impacts on the carpet industry’s toxic underside in this episode of FRONTLINE.

Giants Rising



Living links to the past, redwood trees hold powers that may shape our future. Journey into the majestic redwood forests, and explore the secrets of the tallest and some of the oldest living beings on Earth. Through the lenses of science, culture, and human health, discover the promise of solutions that will help us all rise up.

Henry David Thoreau

The author of “Walden” and “Civil Disobedience,” Henry David Thoreau helped define modern environmentalism and nonviolent resistance. A writer, scientist and activist, his words resonate urgently with today’s challenges as humanity looks for ways to live in harmony with nature — and each other.

Nature: Jaguar Beach



Travel to a remote stretch of Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, where the lush, volcanic landscape meets a dry tropical forest. Two unlikely creatures, the sea turtle and the jaguar, collide with spectacular consequences for their species and their ecosystems.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS app with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on the PBS App.

American Experience: Clearing the Air – The War on Smog

Revisit 1940s Los Angeles, when a mysterious cloud of smoke descended over the city, sickening residents. The struggle to determine the cause and then the cure for smog would take years of scientific investigation and bipartisan determination.

Bring Them Home

Bring Them Home tells the story of the Blackfeet people striving to re-establish wild buffalo on tribal land after 100 years of absence. The film recounts efforts to restore buffalo, land, traditional culture, and bring healing to the Blackfeet community. Narrated and executive produced by Oscar nominee and Blackfeet/Nez Perce actor Lily Gladstone, the film has been an audience favorite at festivals.

Human Footprint

Earth has never experienced anything like us: a single species dominating and transforming the planet. Come with biologist Shane Campbell-Staton as he travels the globe to explore our human footprint and to discover how the things we do reveal who we truly are.

Nature: Attenborough’s Life Journey





We cannot forget the iconic man behind countless documentary voiceovers in this list! Dive into this intimate portrait of Sir David Attenborough’s life, from his boyhood days as a fossil hunter, through his early days as a BBC host, to his revered status as the foremost natural history presenter.

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