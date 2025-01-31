This Month on Passport – February 2025

It’s February, which means it’s time to fall in love with some new programs on Passport! Whether you’re a fan of puzzling whodunnits or romantic period dramas, it’s the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to some quality TV time.

We’ve collected the best new programs that are coming to Passport this month, as well as some that you shouldn’t miss before they leave in March. All can be streamed with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. Funny Woman, Season 2

Available to stream 2/2

Having established herself as the nation’s favorite TV comedy star and with her budding romance with Dennis on the right path, Sophie Straw’s life is going great! But with new opportunities come new challenges. Will Sophie be able to embrace her real life and challenge outdated conventions?

2. Call the Midwife, Season 13

Available to stream 2/1

Catch up with the nurses, midwives, and nuns of Nonnatus House in season 13, which finds the team kicking off a new midwife training program and grappling with complex health issues.

3. Call the Midwife, Season 14

Episodes available to stream starting 2/28

Season 14 brings Poplar into the 1970s, with Dr. Turner and the midwives working to keep things running as usual amid protests, turmoil, and even an apparent case of immaculate conception! New episodes from season 14 will be released weekly on Passport starting 2/28.

4. Queens of Mystery

Seasons 1 & 2 available to stream 2/14

When Detective Matilda Stone is assigned to work in her hometown of Wildemarsh, England, she soon finds herself solving murder mysteries with her crime-writing aunts – Cat, Beth, and Jane.

5. Persuasion

Now streaming

Despite falling in love with a handsome young naval officer named Frederick Wentworth, Anne Elliot breaks off their engagement at the behest of her friend – a decision she deeply regrets. Years later, Wentworth returns from battle having made his fortune and reputation. Will this be a second chance at love and happiness for Anne?

6. Miss Austen Regrets

Now streaming

Jane Austen’s niece, Fanny Knight, is desperate to fall in love. She turns to her favorite aunt with questions of love and marriage – prompting Jane to reflect on her life and the decisions she made. Based on Jane Austen’s actual letters and diaries, this drama unravels the secrets of this wise, elusive woman.

7. The Legacy, Season 1 from Walter Presents

Available to stream 2/7

The death of artist Veronika Gronnegaard sets off a chain reaction of love and betrayal that forces a family to confront the fact that their mother was someone they barely understood. In Danish with English subtitles.

8. All Heart, Season 4 from Walter Presents

Available to stream 2/14

When a shocking accident rocks the hospital, lives are thrown into chaos and Alberto races against time to perfect a life-saving pacemaker. In Italian with English subtitles.

9. Golden Swan, Season 1 from Walter Presents

Available to stream 2/21

Bára Veselá, a young thief running from the law in Prague, stumbles into a saleswoman job at the opulent Golden Swan department store. However, even as the shiny new store opens its doors to business, war looms on the horizon. In Czech with English subtitles.

10. Murder in the Mountains, Season 1 from Walter Presents

Available to stream 2/28

Follow the dedicated investigators of the picturesque Austrian town of Kitzbuhel. They tackle complex criminal cases where secrets unravel and danger lurks behind every mountain vista. In German with English subtitles.

Don’t miss these programs before they leave!

11. Daniel Deronda

Leaving 3/6

Travel back to Victorian London, where Gwendolen Harleth finds herself drawn to Daniel Deronda, a selfless and intelligent gentleman of unknown parentage. However, her own desperate need for financial security may destroy her chance at happiness.

12. Middlemarch

Leaving 3/6

In this moving tale of provincial life during the Industrial Revolution, a group of people strive to find meaning in their work and romantic pursuits as the world rapidly changes around them.

13. War & Peace

Leaving 3/6

When Russia declares war on Napoleon’s army, the lives of three young people are forever changed as they experience life, love, and loss in the midst of conflict and turbulence.