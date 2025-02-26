The Don’t Miss List – March 2025

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because March is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. North and South

Sundays 3/2 & 9 at 8PM & 9PM

When Margaret exchanges her rural life for a northern mill town, she witnesses the poverty of the working classes. She clashes with mill owner John Thornton who she initially despises, while he finds her willful and proud. This adaptation of Elizabeth Gaskell’s classic Victorian novel is a tale of love across the social divide.

2. Kris Kristofferson: Life & Songs

Friday, 3/7 at 7:30PM

Celebrate with a multigenerational who’s who of country greats at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to honor the songs of Kris Kristofferson, a true songwriter’s songwriter and one of the most beloved musical heroes of our time. Featuring performances from Rosanne Cash, Alison Krauss, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr., and more.

3. America Made With Love

Thursday 3/6 at 7PM

Travel coast to coast to meet extraordinary artisans — including a cowboy bootmaker, a milliner who fashions hats to wear to the Kentucky Derby, and a jewelry artist inspired by Indigenous ancestry — whose passion, vision and creativity embody the essence of American ingenuity rooted in tradition.

4. Great Performances: Andrea Bocelli 30th – The Celebration

Wednesday 3/12 at 7PM & Sunday 3/16 at 9PM

Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor’s 30th anniversary concert from Tuscany featuring global superstars Ed Sheeran, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Sofia Carson, Brian May, Jon Batiste and more.

5. Women of World War II: The Untold Stories

Monday 3/10 at 7:30PM

Meet the American women who became the “secret weapons” that helped win the war and forever changed the world: WASPs risked their lives flying planes for target practice; Japanese American women braved incarceration camps; and the all-African American Central Postal battalion secured victory over the Axis and defied Jim Crow.

6. New Sunday Night Dramas

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light on Masterpiece: Sundays 3/23 & 30 at 9PM

Marie Antoinette, Season 2: Sunday 3/23 & 30 at 10PM

Call the Midwife, Season 14: Sunday 3/30 at 8PM

Return to King Henry VIII’s treacherous court for the final chapter of Thomas Cromwell’s rise to power on Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light on Masterpiece. Disastrous consequences loom with the continuation of the revolt on season 2 of Marie Antoinette. Plus, the nuns and midwives tackle social challenges on season 14 of Call the Midwife.

7. New Mysteries

Queens of Mystery: Saturdays 3/22 & 29 at 9:30PM

My Life is Murder, Season 2: Fridays 3/21 & 28 at 9PM

The Brokenwood Mysteries, Season 3: Thursdays 3/20 & 27 at 9PM

Follow detective Mattie Stone and her three mystery-writing aunts who believe they’re qualified to help her solve whodunit style murders on Queens of Mystery. Retired cop Alexa Crowe returns to solve more crimes on season 2 of the Australian detective drama My Life is Murder. And uncover more secrets in season 3 of the quirky New Zealand mystery series The Brokenwood Mysteries.

8. American Experience: Change, Not Charity – The Americans with Disabilities Act.

Tuesday 3/25 at 9PM

Explore the dramatic story of the decades-long push for equality and accessibility that culminated in the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990. Meet the determined people who literally put their bodies on the line to achieve their goal and change the lives of all Americans.

9. The Future of Nature

Wednesday 3/26 at 10PM

While Carbon is the problem on our planet, nature is the solution. There’s a growing army of inspiring people, fighting to save nature – a movement that’s going to help nature draw down carbon and perhaps save us all from the effects of climate change.

10. Frontline : The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram

Tuesday 3/25 at 10PM

Investigate how an online network known as Terrorgram spread extremism and violence. Trace the rise of a global community of white supremacists and the anonymous, loosely moderated platforms used to spread hate and promote terror attacks.