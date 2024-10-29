Celebrate the Arts and Artists: 10 Shows to Stream Now

PBS KVIE loves the arts! Explore these amazing programs that celebrate creativity, explore artists’ journeys, and dive deep into the amazing arts communities across America. Discover incredible arts-centric shows available to stream on our PBS app, and with PBS KVIE Passport, at the links below.

And stay tuned for Ken Burns’ new film Leonardo da Vinci, premiering November 18 and 19!

Aldwyth: Fully Assembled

Uncover the remarkable creative journey of South Carolina artist Aldwyth, a painter, a sculptor, a box constructionist, and an intricate collagist. Like her artwork, the trajectory of Aldwyth’s artistic life has been anything but simple – after confronting challenges and obstacles, Aldwyth tells the story of her inspiring “second act.”

American Masters: Hopper – An American Love Story

Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works. Known for “Nighthawks” and other evocative paintings of American life, Hopper has left a lasting impression on our culture. Meet the man behind the brush, and see how his marriage to fellow artist Josephine Nivison Hopper shaped his art and career.

Art21: Art in the Twenty-First Century

Meet contemporary visual art and artists throughout the world on the Peabody Award-winning biennial series “Art in the Twenty-First Century.” Intimate footage allows the viewer to observe the artists at work and watch their process as they transform inspiration into art. Watch artists rise to the challenge of our current moment, creating new paintings, sculptures, films, and performances that inspire and heal.

Becoming Frida Kahlo



Explore the life of celebrated artist Frida Kahlo in this 3-part docuseries. See the major personal and political events of her life, including her stormy and devoted relationship with artist Diego Rivera, whom she married not once but twice.

The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross

Revisit a classic of public television with Bob Ross, and follow along as Ross paints tranquil landscapes featuring his trademark “happy” clouds, mountains, and trees, while entertaining and soothing viewers with his calm instruction.

Craft in America

Examine original hand-crafted works created by contemporary artists, and explore the vitality, history, and significance of the craft movement in the United States and its impact on our nation’s rich cultural heritage. Get an inside look at artists’ creative processes, including metalsmithing, ceramics, weaving, glassmaking, and more.

Inside the Met



Go behind closed doors to reveal how the Metropolitan Museum of Art functions, and venture above and below the public galleries for a close-up look at the work of curators, conservators, and executives. Peruse some of The Met’s most treasured objects, and discover how the glamorous, highly-anticipated Costume Institute show “About Time” comes together.

KVIE Arts Showcase



Join KVIE for a journey that takes you across the nation to meet artists of all kinds, and experience America’s most interesting and talented artists. Meet amazing artists from our region and organizations preserving culture through art, and celebrate the impact of the arts on communities.

Marguerite: From the Bauhaus to Pond Farm

Follow the story of one of America’s most talented mid-century ceramicists. Marguerite Wildenhain was trained at the famed Bauhaus art school in Germany, becoming the first woman to receive “Master Potter” designation in pre-World War II Europe. Wildenhain helped create an experimental artists colony and later established one of the most influential pottery schools in the U.S.

Out of Exile: The Photography of Fred Stein

Dive into the dramatic life of pioneering street photographer, Fred Stein. The Nazi menace in 1933 forced him to flee to Paris, where he learned photography. The camera inspired him, and he walked the streets, capturing images of timeless beauty. But when the war came, he had to flee across the embattled countryside, in a narrow escape.