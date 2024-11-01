Celebrate Native American Heritage Month

November is Native American Heritage Month! Join us as we celebrate and recognize the contributions and influence of Native Americans on the United States. Below we’ve gathered a list of educational and enlightening programs that highlight the achievements, history, culture, and traditions that are airing on PBS KVIE, available to stream for free on our PBS App, or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport .

Programs Airing on PBS KVIE

Antiques Roadshow: Celebrating Native American Heritage Month

Premieres November 4 at 8PM

Celebrate incredible art and artifacts from Indigenous creators and history makers. Examine breath-taking treasures and discover the stories behind the objects, including a Sioux beaded vest, ca. 1876, a Ruth Muskrat Bronson archive, and a Carrie Bethel basket.

Native America, Season 2

November 6, 13, 20 & 27 at 3PM

Watch a groundbreaking portrait of contemporary Indian Country. Building on the success of the first season, this 4-part Native directed series reveals the beauty and power of today’s Indigenous world. Smashing stereotypes, it follows the brilliant engineers, bold politicians, and cutting-edge artists who draw upon Native tradition to build a better 21st century.

Bring Her Home

November 6 at 10:30PM

Follow three Indigenous women – an artist, an activist, and a politician – as they work to vindicate and honor their relatives who are victims in the growing epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women. As they face the lasting effects of historical trauma, each woman searches for healing while navigating the oppressive systems that brought about this very crisis.

Precipice

November 17 at 4PM

The Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe has lived on one of the 5-fingered bayous in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana for centuries and, to this day, speak in an “Indian-French” dialect unique to this area. In April of 2021, the Terrebonne Parish School Board decided to shut down their only elementary school as a cost-saving measure, depriving 100 students of the ability to study in their community. The Precipice traces the town’s recovery and follows the tribe’s federal recognition process as they file their final petition.

Programs Available to Stream on our PBS App

KVIE Arts Showcase: Native American Art

Celebrate the art, culture, and traditions of local Native American artists.

POV: Twice Colonized

Meet Aaju Peter, a renowned Inuit lawyer and activist who defends the human rights of Indigenous peoples. She’s a fierce protector of her ancestral lands in the Arctic, and she works to bring her colonizers to justice. As Aaju launches an inspiring effort to establish an Indigenous forum, she also embarks upon a deeply personal journey to mend her own wounds, including the unexpected passing of her son.

To Dine For with Kate Sullivan: Sean Sherman, Chef and Restaurateur/Creator of Owamni

Join host Kate Sullivan for a conversation with Sean Sherman, “The Sioux Chef,” a Minneapolis-based chef and activist who is known for showcasing the cuisine and forgotten history of Native American culture. From a table on the Lower East Side of Manhattan at Dhamaka, Chef Sean shares a restaurant that is emblematic of what he loves about American cuisine and a philosophy that he embodies with his own cooking.

ViewFinder: Beyond the Shell

Discover the history and Native American culture around California’s rare red abalone population, a scarce and revered marine source that supports coastal cultures and economies.

Programs Available to Stream on our PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on our PBS app.

America ReFramed: The Blessing

A Navajo coal miner, Lawrence, raises his secretive daughter as a single father, while struggling with his part in the irreversible destruction of his tribe’s sacred mountain. This deep spiritual sacrifice has caused him decades of emotional turmoil while providing for his family. Meanwhile, his daughter Caitlin searches for her inner identity amidst the expectations of her traditional father.

Independent Lens: One with the Whale

Journey to St. Lawrence, Alaska, where hunting whales is a matter of life or death. When a shy Alaska Native teen becomes the youngest person ever to harpoon a whale for his village, his family is blindsided by thousands of keyboard activists brutally attacking him online – without full perspective on the importance of the hunt to his community’s well-being.

Little Bird

Trace the story of Bezhig Little Bird, who was adopted into a Jewish family at the age of five and stripped of her identity. Now in her twenties, Bezhig longs for the family she lost and to fill in the missing pieces. Her quest lands her in the Canadian prairies where she discovers that she was one of the generation of children forcibly apprehended by the Canadian government through a policy, later coined the 60s Scoop.

Local, USA: Fire Tender

Discover the work of Margo Robbins, a Yurok knowledge keeper seeking to return practices to Yurok territory and to restore the land and its people. The Yurok people have been putting fire on the land since time immemorial, but this practice has been disrupted by California settlers. Catastrophic fires in the West, however, have policymakers rethinking their commitment to fire suppression.