The Don’t Miss List – November 2024

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because November is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. Leonardo da Vinci

Monday & Tuesday 11/18 & 19 at 8PM

Examine the life and work of 15th-century polymath Leonardo da Vinci in this new 2-part documentary by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon. In a time of skepticism and free-thinking, regional war, and religious upheaval, da Vinci achieved towering accomplishments in science, engineering, and the arts.

2. Nature: San Diego – America’s Wildest City

Wednesday 11/6 at 8PM

Explore dazzling biological diversity thriving in a manmade wilderness. Follow animal families through life in San Diego. From the dramatic rituals of grebes and the playful antics of ground squirrels to the thrilling hunts of orcas and the moonlit spawning of grunion, witness nature’s resilience and beauty amidst the urban sprawl.

3. NOVA: Building Stuff

Wednesdays 11/13, 20 & 27 at 9PM

Discover how engineers are supercharging our abilities, reaching beyond our horizons, and altering our environment. Follow engineers as they design, build, and test their way through challenges from helping a blind man see without the use of his eyes to designing a robot that uses acoustics to monitor coral reef health.

4. Salute to Service 2024: A Veterans Day Celebration

Sunday 11/10 at 8PM

Thank our nation’s veterans, past and present, as we honor their service, reflect on their sacrifices, and celebrate the enduring spirit of America. Enjoy an evening of inspiring military stories and performances by Craig Morgan, Christian McBride, Aubrey Logan, and the U.S. Army Field Band. Hosted by country music superstar Mickey Guyton.

5. Nature: Attenborough’s Life Journey

Wednesday 11/20 at 8PM

Explore the life of Sir David Attenborough, natural history’s most beloved figure, adored for his cheeky remarks and remarkably timed footage. Examine his boyhood days as a fossil hunter to his later years on the road – from the islands of the Galapagos to the jungles of Borneo.

6. ViewFinder: Unexpected Legends – Arneson, Eggheads and Arts at UC Davis

Wednesday 11/13 at 7PM

Explore the surprising history and trajectory of one of the country’s most dynamic creative environments. For over 30 years, the Egghead Series of sculptures at UC Davis has elicited joy, protest, and conversation. They are a fascinating entry point into the broader story of art in California and at UC Davis.

7. ViewFinder: Sacred Texts of War

Wednesday 11/6 at 7PM

Follow local veterans from Vietnam to Afghanistan as they courageously recount the events that led to their moral injury. Discover how innovative narrative therapy – letters written by the veterans to those they have lost or believe they have harmed – helped them overcome depression and suicidal thoughts.

8. American Experience: American Coup – Wilmington 1898

Tuesday 11/12 at 9PM

Discover the little-known story of a deadly race massacre and carefully orchestrated insurrection in North Carolina’s largest city in 1898 – the only coup d’etat in the history of the U.S. Stoking fears of “Negro Rule,” self-described white supremacists used intimidation and violence to overthrow Wilmington’s democratically elected, multi-racial government.

9. The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece – Finale

Sundays 11/3, 10 & 17 at 9PM

Unlikely friends Judith, Becks, and Suzie investigate a brutal murder on their own. Despite being warned off the case, they piece together clues, grill suspects, and face down real danger as they work against the clock to stop a killer in their tracks in this light-hearted murder mystery series.

10. Britain by the Book

Sunday 11/17 at 8PM

Head to Dorset for a U.K. travel adventure with a literary twist. Inspired by her passion for books, actor and comedian Mel Giedrocyc (The Great British Baking Show) explores the spectacular scenery and iconic locations made famous by some of Britain’s favorite books and films.