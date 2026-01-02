This Month on Passport – January 2026

Happy 2026! After a night of fireworks and confetti, it’s all too easy to become swept away by a whirlwind of resolutions and to-do lists. Lucky for you, the new year also brings new programs to watch… and what better way is there to get some well-deserved moments of rest this month? From new shows like Bookish to returning favorites like Astrid, there’s a program for everyone in January. All of these programs can be streamed with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece, Season 6

All episodes available to stream 1/11

As the war in Europe draws to a close, the Darrowby crew looks forward to a brighter future – one filled with veterinary advancements, new faces, and some animal hijinks along the way! Amid the hustle and bustle of change (including Tristan’s homecoming and the Herriots’ second child, Rosie), Mrs. Hall becomes a source of peace and harmony at Skeldale House.

Watch a preview

2. Bookish

All episodes available to stream 1/11

Gabriel Book, a literary enthusiast and bookseller in post-war London, combines his day job with his favorite hobby: solving murder cases. Although happily married to his best friend, Trottie, Book is a gay man at a time when homosexuality was illegal. When a new assistant arrives at the bookshop, it soon becomes clear his appointment isn’t as random as it seems.

Created by and starring Mark Gatiss, Bookish is perfect for fans of Sherlock on Masterpiece, twisty mysteries, and endless cups of tea!

Watch a preview

3. Call the Midwife, Season 14

All episodes available to stream 1/22

Ahead of the season 15 premiere of Call the Midwife, catch up with the midwives and revisit your favorite moments from season 14! As Nonnatus House enters the 1970s, the new decade brings new challenges for the midwives – including disruptive protests, tricky treatments, and an apparent case of immaculate conception.

Watch a preview

4. Great Performances: Twelfth Night

Now streaming

If you love Shakespearean shenanigans, you’re in for a treat! When twins Sebastian and Viola survive a shipwreck, a classic comedy of errors ensues; disguises, mistaken identities, revenge plots, and tricks of love are just a few of the obstacles standing between the characters and their quests to attain true love. Filmed in the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, this adaptation stars Lupita Nyong’o, Sandra Oh, Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Junior Nyong’o.

5. Mysteries of the Pyramids with Dara Ó Briain

Now streaming

Comedian and TV presenter Dara Ó Briain unravels the most intriguing mysteries surrounding Egypt’s pyramids, from the missing body of Pharaoh Khufu to battles between pharaohs and tomb raiders. Along with archaeologist Raksha Dave and Egyptologist Dr. Chris Naunton, Dara brings these stories to light and explores the importance of pyramids in ancient Egyptian beliefs.

6. The Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Collection

Now streaming

There’s nothing like diving into history with Dr. Gates! With a new season of Finding Your Roots premiering this month, now is the perfect time to revisit his impressive catalog of programs on Passport. Rewatch your favorite moments from seasons 3 – 7 of Finding Your Roots and join Dr. Gates in examining civil rights, Black spirituality, the transformative effects of Black migration, and more.

Explore the Collection

New programs from Walter Presents

7. Astrid, Season 5

Available to stream 1/2

Astrid fans, rejoice – our favorite French detective is back in a new season! Astrid will have to put her analytical skills to the test as she and Raphaelle face spies, cults, and killers alike. And if that wasn’t enough, Lamark makes a shocking return. In French with English subtitles.

Watch Now

8. Munch, Season 4

Available to stream 1/16

In the mood for a legal drama? Join lawyer Gabrielle Munchovski for a series of high-stakes court cases! Bold and irreverent, she will cross any line to defend the innocent and marginalized. In this season, the firm is in turmoil after a shocking accident. When Munch’s first love, Mathieu, returns, she reluctantly teams up with him to keep the firm alive. In French with English subtitles.

9. Partners in Crime: Potsdam Homicide, Season 2

Available to stream 1/23

The detectives track murderers in campsites, haunted forests, breweries, and housing estates. Each investigation reveals hidden motives, broken relationships, and dangerous secrets. In German with English subtitles.

10. Sisi: Austrian Empress, Season 4

Available to stream 1/30

Chronicle the rise of Empress Elisabeth of Austria – Sisi – in another season of this captivating drama! After a riding accident and a devastating loss, Sisi returns home to find the family castle lost in a wager. As Sisi uncovers secrets and betrayal, her perfect world begins to unravel. In German with English subtitles.