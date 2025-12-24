Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because January is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. New Seasons of Favorite Masterpiece Dramas

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece: Sundays 1/11, 18 & 25 at 9PM

Miss Scarlet on Masterpiece: Sundays 1/11, 18 & 25 at 8PM

Two fan favorites return with all new seasons. It’s 1945 and James juggles vet work with a busy family life on season 6 of All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece. Eliza faces a new chapter in the shadowy streets of Victorian London on season 6 of Miss Scarlet on Masterpiece.

2. Bookish

Sundays 1/11, 18 & 25 at 10PM

In post-WWII London, Gabriel Book, a literary enthusiast and bookseller, combines his day job with his favorite hobby – helping solve knotty murder cases. Although happily married to his best friend, Trottie, Book is a gay man at a time when homosexuality is illegal. Starring Mark Gatiss (Sherlock on Masterpiece).

Watch a preview

3. Finding Your Roots, Season 12

Tuesdays 1/6, 13, 20 & 27 at 8PM

Explore the connections that bind us all with renowned Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. In season 12, twenty new celebrity guests uncover their genealogical history including Chris Paul, Flea, Sara Haines, Spike Lee, Kristin Chenoweth, and more. In the season premiere, America Ferrera and Darren Criss discover their immigrant roots.

Watch a preview

4. American Experience: Bombshell

Tuesday 1/6 at 9PM

Explore how the U.S. government sought to manipulate the truth about the bombings of Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Through propaganda, censorship, and the co-opting of the press, the government presented a benevolent picture of atomic power, minimizing the horrific human impact of the bombings.

Watch a preview

5. NOVA: Asteroids – Spark of Life?

Wednesday 1/21 at 9PM

Explore a revolutionary theory that asteroids provided the essential ingredients — water, minerals, and energy — needed to jumpstart life on Earth. Scientists are unearthing evidence from lunar rocks and ancient impact craters, revealing that the very objects once thought to extinguish life might have actually sparked it.

6. American Masters: Elie Wiesel – Soul on Fire

Tuesday 1/27 at 9PM

Trace the life of Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of “Night.” After his internment at the Auschwitz Concentration Camp and liberation from Buchenwald, Wiesel fought the “sin of indifference” by writing, teaching, speaking truth to power, and championing for human rights.

7. NOVA: Angkor – Hidden Jungle Empire

Wednesday 1/28 at 9PM

Uncover the lost secrets of the city of Angkor, the seat of the great Khmer Empire in Southeast Asia for 500 years. After flourishing for centuries, it was mysteriously abandoned and swallowed by the jungle. Discover how this empire rose to global prominence – and what likely led to its devastating collapse.

8. Nature: Tusker – Brotherhood of Elephants

Wednesday 1/14 at 8PM

Follow the lives of large-tusked elephant bulls in Mount Kilimanjaro and Amboseli. Called “tuskers,” they play an irreplaceable role in the survival of their species. Get a rare glimpse into the complexity of these great giants, from their drive to dominance to the subtle social bonds that form between males.

Watch a preview

9. Inspector George Gently

Thursdays 1/8, 15, 22 & 29 at 9PM

Meet an incorruptible cop transplanted from London to the Northeast of England. Inspector George Gently and his young protege, DS John Bacchus, investigate brutal crimes as they confront social and political changes of the 1960s. Loosely based on the novels written by Alan Hunter.

Watch now

10. RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service, Season 3

Thursdays 1/8, 15, 22 & 29 at 8PM

Follow the heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service in the Australian outback. In season 3, the RFDS grapples with the fallout of the domino effects of a tragedy. Everyone on the crew must also navigate their own personal challenges while being wrapped up inextricably in their patients’ lives.

Watch now