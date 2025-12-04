The Doctors Are In: 7 Programs to Stream Now

Call the doctor, we’ve got drama fever! From breathtaking air rescues to romance brewing in the hospital, these dramas will take you through the ups and downs of the medical field. You can stream all these programs with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. Royal Flying Doctor Service

Now streaming

Based on remarkable real-life stories, this gripping drama series follows the modern-day heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service as they navigate private lives as turbulent and profound as the heart-stopping emergencies they attend to across some of the most beautiful and inhospitable places in the Australian outback. Season 3 is out now.

2. All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece

Now streaming

Prefer pets to people? The series features James Herriot’s adventures as a veterinarian in 1930s Yorkshire in a glorious new adaptation in a series based on his internationally celebrated books. Nicholas Ralph stars as the iconic vet who became renowned for his inspiring humor, compassion, and love of life.

3. All Heart from Walter Presents

Now streaming

Step inside the halls of Turin’s Le Molinette hospital in the late 1960s. Cesare Corvara has a dream: to perform the first ever heart transplant. He needs doctors Alberto Ferraris and Delia Brunello on his team, but can they put their past behind them? And as the world changes, is brilliance any match for chauvinism? In Italian with English subtitles.

Watch Now

4. Call the Midwife Holiday Specials

Now streaming

Join the nurses, midwives, and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care in these holiday themed episodes of the beloved series. The holiday specials of seasons 11 – 14 are available to stream with Passport now.

5. Mercy Street on Masterpiece

Now streaming

Inspired by real people and events, Mercy Street goes beyond the battle lines of the Civil War and into the chaotic world of the Mansion House Hospital in Union-occupied Alexandria, Virginia. Dive into the lives of Americans on the Civil War home front as they face the unprecedented challenges of one of the most turbulent times in our nation’s history.

6. The Good Apprentice from Walter Presents

Now streaming

In Rome, Alice, brightly perceptive but sometimes anxious, is a medical student who falls in love with forensic medicine. But when she finds herself caught between her charming supervisor and the son of her Institute’s head, things get complicated. Can she manage her private life at the same time she’s struggling to be a great medical examiner? In Italian with English subtitles.

Watch Now

7. The Good Karma Hospital

Now streaming

Follow the story of junior doctor Ruby Walker, who arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from her heartbreak. She anticipates the sunshine, the palm trees and picture-perfect beaches. What she doesn’t expect are the realities of work, life, and even love at an under-resourced and overworked cottage hospital. Seasons 1 – 3 are available to stream with Passport now.