A New Look for the PBS KVIE App

The PBS KVIE app is becoming KVIE+

This summer, the PBS KVIE app is getting a new name and a new look: KVIE+. Why plus? KVIE’s streaming service provides an enhanced user experience for streaming your favorite PBS programs and KVIE livestreams — it’s an another great way for you to connect with your PBS station, KVIE.

While our app is getting a new name and a new logo, you can still expect the same free, easy-to-use streaming service created with our community in mind. Already have the PBS KVIE app downloaded? There’s no need to download again — as KVIE+ changes roll out across installed apps this summer, your app will automatically update.

Ready to start streaming? The PBS KVIE app is available on Roku devices and TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV, Samsung smart TVs, and LG smart TVs. On mobile devices, the PBS KVIE app is available through the Google Play/Android store. The PBS KVIE app is coming to Apple TV and Apple iOS soon!

The PBS KVIE app is free to download on any device where it is available. If you’re a PBS KVIE member, you can log in with your member credentials to utilize the PBS KVIE Passport benefit. Visit the PBS KVIE app help center for instructions and frequently asked questions.