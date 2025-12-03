This Month on Passport – December 2025

‘Tis the season for cozy TV watching! Grab a fuzzy blanket and your hot drink of choice (we’re partial to peppermint tea this month) and curl up with a new program, from season 6 of Miss Scarlet on Masterpiece to a casino-themed mystery from Walter Presents. All of these programs can be streamed with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. Miss Scarlet on Masterpiece, Season 6

Available to stream 12/7

Missing Miss Eliza Scarlet? Don’t fret – season 6 is releasing early on PBS KVIE Passport! As more mysteries unfold on the shadowy streets of London, Eliza will also have to contend with a new roommate, the return of an old friend, and her blossoming relationship with a certain detective inspector.

Watch a preview

2. Happiness

Available to stream 12/14

Broadway director and golden boy Charlie Summers has come home to New Zealand, and he’s devastated. After 20 years of working his way up the musical theatre world, he has found himself back in his childhood bedroom and back helping his mother, Gaye, at the local community musical theater. The eclectic cast and crew there may lack professional skills, but they certainly don’t lack passion.

Watch a preview

3. The American Revolution

Moving to Passport on 12/15

If you need more time to watch The American Revolution, Passport has you covered! Across six episodes, discover how 13 American colonies united in rebellion, won an eight-year war to secure their independence, and changed the world forever.

4. The Jane Austen Collection

Now Streaming

The 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birthday is on December 16, and what better way to celebrate than with our collection of Austen-inspired programs? After curling up with one of her books, treat yourself to a captivating adaptation on the screen – like Pride & Prejudice or Persuasion. Or you can take a personal look at Austen’s life and unravel the mystery behind her missing letters in Miss Austen on Masterpiece.

Explore the Collection

New programs from Walter Presents

5. Obsessed, Season 1

Available to stream 12/5

Elodie and her family move to a peaceful suburb, hoping for a new beginning. But soon, obsession, lies, and manipulation tear through the family’s fragile peace. In French with English subtitles.

6. French Roulette, Season 1

Available to stream 12/12



In the 1970s French Riviera, Renee Le Roux runs the city’s historical casino. When she stands against mafioso Jean-Dominique Fratoni, who is doing everything in his power to acquire her establishment, her daughter, Agnes, disappears. So begins a 40-year game of cat-and-mouse… and a mother’s battle to uncover the truth. Based on actual events. In French with English subtitles.

7. Next to You, Season 1

Available to stream 12/12

Esther and Fred appear to lead a perfect family life. But when Fred begins receiving anonymous threats, he hires Mathais to protect Esther. A secret attraction develops between them, and as danger escalates, Esther must decide who to trust. In French with English subtitles.

8. Women at War, Season 1

Available to stream 12/19

France, 1914. As war engulfs the nation, four lives collide in extraordinary circumstances. A cabaret singer, a factory owner’s wife, a nurse fleeing a dark past, and a devout mother superior protecting her convent each face impossible choices. In French with English subtitles.

9. Panda, Season 2

Available to stream 12/26

Panda is back, but when unexpected feelings arise, the calm detective must confront a challenge he’s never trained for: love. In French with English subtitles.

Don’t miss this program before it leaves Passport!

10. Paul Hollywood Goes to Hollywood

Available to stream 12/31

Join celebrity chef Paul Hollywood as he hits the road on an epic adventure from New York to Los Angeles, exploring the connections between films and food – all while riding a customized Harley-Davidson!

Watch Now