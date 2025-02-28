This Month on Passport – March 2025

You’re in luck – March is full of exciting programs! If you find yourself craving a period drama with gorgeous costumes, a thrilling Scandinavian crime series, or a cozy cooking show set in the Cotswolds, look no further than PBS KVIE Passport.

We’ve collected the best new programs that are coming to Passport this month, as well as a program that you shouldn’t miss before it leaves in April. All can be streamed with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light on Masterpiece

Available to stream 3/23

After the beheading of Anne Boleyn, Thomas Cromwell continues his climb to power and influence. However, under Henry’s increasingly deadly gaze, will Cromwell be able to navigate this complex maze of courtly politics – and spare his own neck?

Watch a preview

2. Marie Antoinette, Season 2

Available to stream 3/23

Stylish, independent, and modern, Marie Antoinette is at the height of her power as the queen of France. Even so, she knows that enemies loom around every corner, waiting to destroy her – especially as she faces an unprecedented financial crisis, attacks against the nobility, and a stolen diamond necklace.

Watch a preview

3. Call the Midwife, Season 14

Episodes releasing weekly on Passport

As a new decade dawns on Nonnatus House, chaos unfolds when the Isle of Dogs block access in their bid for independence. The midwives must continue working tirelessly in spite of this turmoil, putting their wits to the test as they tackle complex medical cases and dangerous conditions.

4. Kris Kristofferson: Life & Songs

Now streaming

Celebrate the prolific work of Kris Kristofferson in this star-studded 2016 concert taping, which features the legendary singer-songwriter himself and artists like Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire, Emmylou Harris, and more.

5. Women of World War II: The Untold Stories

Now streaming

During World War II, American women broke down barriers and helped win the war – forever changing the world in the process. Witness their stories come to life with exclusive interviews and rare archival footage, from the “Fly Girls” who risked their lives in the air to the all-African American Central Postal Battalion.

6. Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen

Now streaming

Join chef Prue Leith in her cozy Cotswold kitchen as she shares her favorite recipes and culinary tips alongside a cast of special friends, including Sandi Toksvig, Alison Hammond, and her husband John.

New programs from Walter Presents

7. R.I.P. Henry, Season 1

Available to stream 3/7

Dr. Henry Johnsen, a gifted, grouchy surgeon, is eager to leave the small town of Odda and start afresh at a prestigious hospital in Bergen. However, these plans are shattered when he’s suddenly diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor – and starts opening up to those around him. In Norwegian with English subtitles.

8. Murder in Sweden, Season 4

Available to stream 3/14

Deputy Crime Commissioner Maria Wern continues to juggle motherhood with detective work, solving shocking, high-stakes cases on a picturesque Swedish island. In Swedish with English subtitles.

9. Davos, 1917, Season 1

Available to stream 3/21

Amid the chaos of World War I, a seemingly peaceful spa town in neutral Switzerland plays host to a dangerous network of secret agents on opposing sides of the war. Desperate to find her stolen infant daughter, a young nurse finds herself entangled in this deadly web of power and espionage. In German with English subtitles.

10. Paradise, Season 7

Now streaming

Return to the glamorous Paradise department store in 1950s Milan, where a newfound romance is blossoming between Vittorio and his assistant Marta… and her father is plotting to seize Paradise for himself. In Italian with English subtitles.

Watch Now

Don’t miss this program before it leaves!

11. The Paradise, Seasons 1 – 2

Leaving 4/14

Country girl Denise Lovett leaves her small town to work at The Paradise, England’s first department store, using her wits, ambition, and stylish eye to succeed in the store’s ladieswear department. In doing so, she catches the eye of the shop’s dashing owner, John Moray.