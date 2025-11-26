Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because December is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. American Masters: Starring Dick Van Dyke

Friday 12/12 at 9PM and Tuesday 12/30 at 8:30PM

Celebrate the life and extraordinary showbiz legacy of actor Dick Van Dyke ahead of his 100th birthday featuring never-before-seen footage, photos, and home movies. Known for films like Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Van Dyke has delighted audiences on screen and stage for eight decades.

Watch a preview

2. Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like

Monday 12/8 at 9PM and Sunday 12/14 at 6:30PM

Join Michael Keaton for a heartfelt tribute to the beloved series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, the pioneering PBS series first seen in 1968. Judd Apatow, Whoopi Goldberg, John Lithgow, Yo-Yo Ma, and more offer personal stories and insights into the iconic landmark in the world of children’s television.

3. Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2025

Thursday 12/25 at 8PM & 10PM

When senior members of the staff head to Hong Kong on a mercy mission, the younger midwives are left to cope alone. As the Christmas action shifts between the sun-drenched Far East and a snowy East End, Sister Julienne suddenly finds herself excited about the Order’s future.

4. Great Performances: Nutcracker from English National Ballet

Tuesday 12/23 at 8PM

Enjoy Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic set in Edwardian-era London in a dazzling production from English National Ballet. Featuring over 100 dancers, Clara embarks on a fantastical adventure with her enchanted nutcracker in a magical, dreamlike realm. Choreographed by Aaron S. Watkin and Arielle Smith.

5. Hope of the Season: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Monday 12/22 at 8PM

Delight in an unforgettable holiday theatrical performance when the world-renowned Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square joins with Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and Hollywood veteran Dennis Haysbert. Packed with classic carols, holiday favorites, and an inspirational portrait of real life, this concert features songs and stories of hope for audiences of all ages.

6. A Celebration of Hanukkah

Thursday 12/18 at 8PM

Explore the time-honored traditions of this joyous Jewish holiday, including Hanukkah’s origins, the significance of the season’s cherished dishes, and the ways families continue to celebrate together across generations. Then head into the kitchen to create seasonal culinary delights, including latkes and sufganiyot.

7. We Heart Public Television!

Saturday 12/6 at 7PM

Honor 55 years of public television with an all-star celebration, including live musical performances, archival material, and testimonials from viewers like you. Appearances by Josh Groban, Lily Tomlin, Rick Steves, Ken Burns, Joe Bonamassa, and more showcase the cultural richness that public media and local PBS stations offer all Americans.

8. Miss Austen on Masterpiece

Monday & Tuesday 12/15 & 16 at 8PM & 9:15PM

Mark the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth with an encore of the 4-part series Miss Austen on Masterpiece. Notoriously known for burning Jane’s letters, did Cassandra Austen truly protect her famous sister’s reputation? Immerse yourself in this literary mystery, reimagined as a fascinating, witty, and heart-breaking tale of sisterly love.

Watch now

9. NOVA: The Planets – Jupiter

Wednesday 12/3 at 9:30PM

Explore the giant planet that transformed the destiny of our solar system. Jupiter’s massive gravitational force made it a wrecking ball when it barreled through the early solar system. But it also shaped life on Earth, delivering comets laden with water—and perhaps even the fateful asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs.

Watch a preview

10. NOVA: Polar Extremes

Wednesday 12/17 at 9PM

Follow a trail of strange fossils found in all the wrong places, and uncover the bizarre history of the poles, from miles-high ice sheets to warm polar forests teeming with life. What caused such dramatic changes? And what can the past reveal about our planet’s climate today?