8 Fresh & Flavorful Recipes to Try This Spring

Spring is here! As flowers begin to bloom and trees begin to grow new leaves, spring ushers in a season of rebirth, renewal, and, most importantly, good food! From gloriously green dishes to meals featuring seasonal produce, these recipes celebrate all that is wonderful about the return of spring.

Below is our collection of spring recipes from America’s Heartland, which is produced by PBS KVIE and airs on PBS stations nationwide. Find even more recipes on the America’s Heartland website.

Caramelized Onion and Asparagus Tart

Perfectly caramelized onions, fresh, seasonal asparagus, AND grated Gruyère cheese? Sign us up! This delectable tart is perfect at any temperature, whether you’re enjoying it straight from the oven as an appetizer or from the fridge as a late-night snack (we won’t judge).

Spinach Falafel

Spinach is truly a superfood – not only is it nutrient-dense, but it’s also incredibly versatile! One of our favorite ways to prepare spinach is to add it to falafel, which gives it a wonderfully green hue. This falafel pairs perfectly with warm pita bread or a hearty grain bowl, but it’s also great on a platter with fresh tzatziki and hummus!

Green Goddess Salad with Crispy Chickpeas

This Green Goddess salad might just inspire you to start your own herb garden! Fresh basil, dill, parsley, and mint play a starring role in our homemade Green Goddess dressing, complimenting the fresh veggies and crispy chickpea topping (which, as a bonus, is delicious as a snack).

Chicken Skewers with Minty Walnut Pesto

Looking for more ways to use fresh herbs this season? Make your own homemade pesto! Our easy walnut pesto uses mint and parsley, but you can prepare it with any leafy herb you have on hand. Add this pesto to pizza, pasta, or, in this case, chicken skewers!

Get the Recipe

Coconut Curry

As the days grow warmer, they also tend to grow busier. If your calendar is filling up with appointments, social engagements, and chores, keep dinner simple with easy, tasty recipes. This flavorful coconut curry comes together in one pot, making cleanup a breeze!

Broccoli Rabe, Leek, and Potato Pizza

Despite its name, broccoli rabe isn’t broccoli – it’s actually a leafy green, and a great way to mix up your usual pizza toppings! Make a restaurant-style pizza from the comfort of your own home with this unique recipe, which combines sauteed broccoli rabe, leeks, potatoes, and mozzarella cheese on top of a perfectly crispy crust.

Double Berry Avocado Smoothie

Whether you need a post-workout pick-me-up, a quick breakfast, or a snack to power you through some spring cleaning, treat yourself to this double berry avocado smoothie! Just blend frozen berries, avocado, banana, and honey for a smoothie that’ll brighten your day – you deserve it!

Get the Recipe

Apricot Cobbler

Apricots first make an appearance in late spring, heralding warmer days on the horizon. Celebrate these sweet stone fruits with a rustic cobbler that tastes like sunshine. Its sugared apricot filling is delightful on its own, but you can take it over the top with a dash of cherry brandy!

Get the Recipe