March is Women’s History Month! Join us as we celebrate the contributions and achievements of trailblazing women throughout history. Below we’ve gathered a list of insightful programs that illuminate the incredible journeys of women from the past and present, airing this month on PBS KVIE, available to stream for free on our PBS app, or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport. Through topics on culture, arts, science, and more, these programs explore the captivating stories of women throughout the world.

Programs Airing on PBS KVIE

Women of World War II: The Untold Story

March 10 at 7:30PM

Meet the American women who became the “secret weapons” that helped win the war – and forever changed the world in the process. History comes alive with interviews and archival materials, from the WASPs who risked their lives flying planes for target practice to the Japanese American women who braved incarceration camps, from one of the most courageous American spies to the all-African American Central Postal Battalion who secured victory over the Axis and defied Jim Crow.

Finding Your Roots: Born to Sing

March 18 at 8PM

Uncover the remarkable roots of singers Alanis Morissette and Ciara, and discover how DNA analysis and genealogical detective work reveal Morissette and Ciara’s hidden connections to history and to music.

American Experience: Fly With Me

March 18 at 9PM

Discover how the first female flight attendants in the 1960s conquered new frontiers of women’s rights. Maligned as feminist sellouts, “stewardesses,” as they were called, knew different: they were on the frontlines of a battle to assert gender equality and transform the workplace.

KVIE Arts Showcase: Artist Mehri Yazdani

March 19 at 7PM

Explore the art of world-renowned artist Mehri Yazdani, who intertwines history and texture into her creations, reflecting her knowledge, heritage, and life experiences on canvas.

Lucy Worsley Investigates: Bloody Mary

March 23 at 8PM

Investigate whether England’s first ruling female monarch was as bloody as history suggests. Or did her reputation emerge from being a strong woman in a predominantly male world? With access to unique firsthand evidence and expert contributors, Lucy Worsley reveals how Mary’s reputation was shaped and asks whether our understanding of her life and legacy should be reconsidered.

Shaking It Up: The Life and Times of Liz Carpenter

March 23 at 11PM

Meet an extraordinary woman who experienced and helped shape some of the most vivid moments and movements of the 20th century. Journalist, White House official, author, humorist, political activist, and feminist leader: over her 89 years of service, Liz Carpenter was often front and center where history was unfolding, leaving her own indelible mark on events and people.

The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause

March 24 at 10PM

Explore the health crisis faced by millions of women as they go through menopause. Discover a revolutionary approach to healthcare that addresses societal and medical shortcomings.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS App

American Experience: The Cancer Detectives

Uncover the untold story of the first-ever war on cancer and the coalition of people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer: a Greek immigrant, Dr. George Papanicolaou; his intrepid wife, Mary; Japanese-born artist Hashime Murayama; Dr. Helen Dickens, an African American OBGYN in Philadelphia; and an entirely new class of female scientists.

American Masters: The Disappearance of Miss Scott

Trace the life and career of jazz virtuoso and screen superstar Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own television show. An early civil rights pioneer, she faced down the Red Scare at the risk of losing her career and was a champion for equality. The film features interviews with Mickey Guyton, Tracie Thoms, Amanda Seales, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as the voice of Hazel Scott.

Playing Like a Girl: The House That Rob Built

Revisit an era when gender discrimination in sports was the norm, and discover how Coach Rob Selvig built a “house” of inclusion and empowerment at the University of Montana by recruiting female athletes from ranches, farms, and Native reservations. When Coach Selvig took over the Lady Griz at the University of Montana in 1978, the NCAA didn’t even recognize women’s basketball.

Rob on the Road: Rob at Home – Region Rising: The Legacy of Lial Jones

Meet the visionary leader who transformed the face of the arts in Northern California. Listen in as the Crocker Art Museum’s Director and CEO, Lial Jones, discusses her retirement after 25 years at the helm and the museum’s profound impact on the arts.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS app with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on the PBS app.

American Experience: The Sun Queen

Explore the life of scientist Mária Telkes, who dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun. Though undercut and thwarted by her male colleagues, she persevered to design the first successfully solar-heated house in 1948 and held more than 20 patents.

America Reframed: Running with My Girls

Meet five diverse female activists who were tired of watching local government ignore their communities’ interests. They ran for municipal office in Denver, one of the U.S.’s fastest gentrifying cities. Experience a story about an engaged community outrunning the deep pockets of the political establishment – demonstrating that building a new kind of political power is not just aspirational but possible.

Jacqueline du Pré: Genius and Tragedy

Discover the story of Jacqueline du Pré, one of the greatest cellists of all time. Introduced and narrated by Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma, this documentary is full of candid off-stage moments, powerful performances, and interviews.

Local, USA: Unveiled – Joyce Tenneson and the Heroine’s Journey

Watch as a groundbreaking female photographer pursues her artistic vision, confronting the struggle to navigate diverging roles as mother and artist. Explore Joyce Tenneson’s life as she fights to express her voice while suffering the fallout of a 45-year-old secret.