Country Music Essentials: 5 Shows to Stream Now

From country music’s roots in American folk songs to the glamour of Music City U.S.A., Nashville, Tennessee, experience the incredible history of this iconic genre. Explore the origins of California’s own take on country music, “the Bakersfield sound,” and trace the meteoric rise of stars like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, and more.

American Masters: Loretta Lynn – Still a Mountain Girl

Follow the incredible journey of Loretta Lynn, from humble beginnings in rural Kentucky, as heard on her number one hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” to her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In a career that spanned over six decades, Lynn earned four Grammy Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom, and sold more than 45 million records worldwide.

Country’s Legendary Duets

Hosted by Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn (Conway Twitty’s grandson & Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter), Country’s Legendary Duets looks back at some of the great country music duet performers of all time, including George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner, and Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. Performances include “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Stand by Your Man.”

Country Music

Hear the remarkable stories of the people and places behind a true American art form in this monumental 8-part series directed by Ken Burns. Dive into the history of country music – from its roots in ballads, hymns, and the blues to its mainstream popularity – and meet the unforgettable characters and storytellers who made it “America’s Music.”

Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl

Explore the life and work of Sarah Cannon, aka country music comedian Minnie Pearl. With her “Howdee” greeting and price tag dangling from her straw hat, this beloved character was an instantly recognizable icon of country radio, stage, and TV.

ViewFinder: Workin’ Man Blues

Discover the dust bowl roots of country music in California through interviews with California music icons Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, and Dwight Yoakam. Grammy Award-winning musicians Michael Martin Murphey and Vince Gill also reflect on the importance of the Bakersfield sound on the country music scene.