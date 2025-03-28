Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because April is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. American Masters: Liza – A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story

Tuesday 4/1 at 9PM

Take an intimate look into the life of Liza Minnelli, best known for her Oscar-winning role in Cabaret. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Judy Garland, Minnelli used her boundless raw talent to overcome hardship and build her own legacy, with support from mentors like Kay Thompson and Fred Ebb.

Watch a preview

2. Nature: Katavi – Africa’s Fallen Paradise

Wednesdays 4/2, 9 & 16 at 8PM

Travel to the heart of Africa’s Great Rift Valley where an unusual climatic cycle transformed the natural dry season into the toughest drought in almost a century, followed by heavy rains. Desperation pushes lions, hippos, and crocodiles to the edge of their endurance, testing their survival skills.

Watch a preview

3. Independent Lens: Free For All – The Public Library

Tuesday 4/29 at 10PM

Meet those responsible for a civic institution where everything is free and the doors are open to all – from the pioneering women behind the “Free Library Movement” to today’s dedicated librarians who remain dutifully protective of this beloved institution despite working in a contentious age.

Watch a preview

4. The Corridors of Power

Monday 4/14 at 10PM

After the fall of the Soviet Union, America stood as the only global superpower. Explore how American leaders have made foreign policy decisions when faced with reports of genocide, war crimes, and mass atrocities. Key decision-makers explain the anguishing choices they faced to determine if the United States should intervene.

5. Simon Schama: The Holocaust 80 Years On

Tuesday 4/22 at 9PM

Confront the history of the Holocaust with renowned historian Sir Simon Schama. Featuring an extraordinary interview with 98-year-old survivor Marian Turski, as well as the voices of younger generations determined to ensure the Holocaust is never forgotten, the film explores what the Holocaust means now.

6. Sunday Night Dramas Continue

Sundays 4/6, 13, 20 & 27

The team cares for a man living inside an iron lung on Call the Midwife at 8PM. Thomas Cromwell brings Anne of Cleves to be Henry’s new wife on Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light on Masterpiece at 9PM. And at 10PM, the people of Paris openly protest on Marie Antoinette.

7. Changing Planet: River Restoration

Wednesday 4/23 at 10PM

Explore the planet’s most threatened ecosystems – rivers. Pollution, excessive water extraction, and huge dams blocking flow take a toll on freshwater species. On the season premiere, join Dr. M. Sanjayan to witness the largest river restoration project in U.S. history, aiming to bring life back to the Klamath, a sacred river in northern California.

Watch a preview

8. Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

Tuesday 4/29 at 9PM

Join chef Pati Jinich on a journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway celebrating the many cultures of the Americas and how they enrich each other. Follow her as she travels from the top of Alaska through Alberta. On the series premiere, Pati visits the remote island community of Halibut Cove.

9. Independent Lens: We Want the Funk

Tuesday 4/8 at 9PM

Take a musical voyage through the history of funk music, spanning from African, soul, and early jazz roots. Explore its effect on contemporary music, fashion, and freedom of expression, as well as its role in the rise of hip-hop. Features interviews with George Clinton, Questlove, Kirk Franklin, and more.

Watch a preview

10. Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years

Friday 4/4 at 10PM

Celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary with performances from music luminaries including Chris Stapleton, Gary Clark Jr., Lyle Lovett, Billy Strings, Indigo Girls, The Mavericks, and more. Plus, enjoy behind-the-scenes interviews and rarely-seen vintage clips from the archives.