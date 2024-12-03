Miss Scarlet on Masterpiece Season 5: Your Questions Answered

Excited for season 5 of Miss Scarlet on Masterpiece? We are too! Kate Phillips (Wolf Hall on Masterpiece) will be returning as the strong-willed, ambitious private detective. This season, she’ll have to balance her thriving detective agency with some complications that upend her personal life. All these changes and decisions beg the question: Can Eliza Scarlet really have it all?

Read on for all you need to know about Miss Scarlet’s return in the new season! (Warning: spoilers ahead for season 4.)

Where Can I Watch the New Season?

If you’re counting down the days to the broadcast premiere in 2025, we have some good news for you! Miss Scarlet on Masterpiece Season 5 will be available for early streaming starting on Sunday, December 8, with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows. If you’re planning a Miss Scarlet marathon, the first four seasons are also available with PBS KVIE Passport.

For those who want to watch the new season live, be sure to tune in to the broadcast premiere on Sunday, January 12 at 8PM. Don’t worry if you miss an episode – on the night of its premiere, each episode will be available to stream for free on the PBS app for 45 days before moving into Passport! Here are all the ways to watch KVIE.

How Many Episodes Will There Be?

Season 5 will have six episodes: “The Rival,” “The Guild,” “The Thames Reaper,” “The Deal,” “The Enchanted Mirror,” and “Dangerous Liaisons.”

Wait… So What Happened to the Duke?

You may have noticed that the eponymous Duke is missing from the title of Miss Scarlet on Masterpiece. That’s because the Duke is now living in New York City, following actor Stuart Martin’s (Jamestown) departure from the series after the fourth season.

In season 5, however, there’s a new detective inspector for Eliza to contend with: Alexander Blake (above left), played by Tom Durant-Pritchard (The Crown, Tom Jones on Masterpiece). The handsome inspector is wary of using private investigators, forcing Eliza to prove herself again so she can keep her detective agency running. Will these two remain rivals? Or will they grow closer together?

What Else Can I Expect from the New Season?

“There’s a wedding,” Executive Producer Patty Ishimoto said in an interview with Masterpiece. “Eliza goes on a date. The British Secret Service gets involved. A grown man cries like a baby (but not who you’d suspect). The ever charming (imprisoned) Patrick Nash finds himself in quite a precarious predicament. Clarence gets a coat. Ivy finds her calling — and it’s not in the kitchen…”

Watch the Season 5 Preview