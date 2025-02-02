June is Pride Month and we are excited to celebrate and recognize the LGBTQIA+ community not only this month, but all year long. Discover programs that highlight the groundbreaking history, achievements, and triumphs of the LGBTQIA+ community that are available to stream for free on the PBS app, or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS App

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising

In the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in the Greenwich Village section of New York City. That night the street erupted into violent protests and street demonstrations that lasted for the next three days. The Stonewall riots marked a major turning point in the modern gay civil rights movement in the United States and around the world.

Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution

Explore the origin of a global music phenomenon born among gay and black communities coming together in apartments and basement bars in 1970s New York, where dancefloors became a platform in their battle for visibility and inclusion.

Studio Sacramento: Transgender in America

Issues related to the transgender community are among the most contested areas in political debate in America today. Alexis Sanchez of the Sacramento LGBT Community Center joins host Scott Syphax for a conversation about her journey as a transgender person and an activist for the LGBTQ+ community.

ViewFinder: Struggle and Success – Sacramento’s LGBTQ+ Communities Then and Now

Explore the historical and ongoing struggle for equality and dignity in Sacramento’s LGBTQ+ communities through regional perspectives and events. Meet local trailblazers and discover the historic events that led to the creation of Sacramento’s LGBT Community Center.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on our PBS app.

America Reframed: Jack & Yaya

Follow two friends for a year, and explore their unique, 30-year relationship. From a young age, Yaya and Jack saw each other as they truly were, a girl and a boy, even though most of the world didn’t see them that way. As they grew older, they supported each other as they both came out as transgender.

American Masters: James Baldwin – The Price of the Ticket

Explore the life, works, and beliefs of the late writer and civil rights activist, James Baldwin. Through interviews, archival footage, and speeches, hear from Baldwin what it is to be born black, impoverished, gifted, and gay in a world that has yet to understand that “all men are brothers.”

Independent Lens: Mama Bears

They call one another “mama bears” because of the ferocity with which they fight for their children’s rights. Although they grew up as fundamentalist, evangelical Christians praying for the souls of LGBTQ+ people, these mothers are now willing to risk losing friends, family, and faith communities to champion their kids — even if it challenges their belief systems and rips apart their worlds.

POV: Uýra – The Rising Forest

While traveling through the Amazon, Uýra shares ancestral knowledge with Indigenous youth to promote the significance of identity and place, threatened by Brazil’s oppressive political regime. Through dance, poetry, and stunning characterization, Uýra boldly confronts historical racism, transphobia, and environmental destruction, while emphasizing the interdependence of humans and the environment.