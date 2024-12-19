8 Vibrant Recipes to Try This Winter

Winter is a season of culinary contrasts – even as the days grow colder and darker, vibrant, sunshiny citrus fruits are in season and heartwarming meals grace our tables. Take advantage of winter’s seasonal bounty with our collection of winter recipes from America’s Heartland, which is produced by PBS KVIE and airs on PBS stations nationwide. Whether you’re looking for an easy appetizer to bring to a New Year’s Eve party or a fresh salad to brighten your day, there’s a recipe for everyone on this list. Find even more recipes on the America’s Heartland website.

Pear Crostini

Topped with fresh slices of pear, rich ricotta cheese, and a simple orange syrup, this pear crostini is the perfect crowd-pleasing appetizer to serve at your next holiday gathering.

Endive Boats with Sauteed Apples and Bacon

Endive, a crisp, leafy vegetable from the chicory family, is delicious any way you prepare it – but we especially love it as a base for appetizers! In this recipe, sturdy endive leaf “boats” are garnished with caramelized apples and bacon (or pancetta, if you prefer!).

Caramel Coated Walnuts

These crunchy, caramel-coated walnuts are equally tasty as a salad topping or a sweet treat to munch on as a midday snack (though we’ll warn you that it’s impossible to have just one or two!).

Candied Orange Salad

It’s citrus season! Brighten up a cold, dreary day with this candied orange salad, which spotlights the sweetness and vibrancy of Cara Cara oranges alongside creamy goat cheese and a honey-lemon dressing.

Roasted, Spiced Salmon with Orange-Fennel Slaw

Searching for a delicious – and nutritious – dinner to serve this winter? This recipe pairs a vitamin C-rich orange salad with heart-healthy salmon fillets, which are spiced and roasted to perfection in the oven.

Rice Pilaf-Stuffed Cornish Hens

Tired of ham and turkey? Cornish hens are a great way to mix things up at your next winter feast! Stuffed with an aromatic, flavorful rice pilaf, these petite Cornish hens are already individually portioned – and much easier to carve!

Honey and Nut Brittle

Whip up a big batch of this honey and nut brittle to give out this holiday season! With its light, airy texture and pockets of honey, it’s sure to please all the sweet tooths out there.

Creamy Rice Pudding

If you need a cozy, comforting treat after a cold day, this creamy rice pudding will warm you up! While we’ve topped ours with caramelized peaches, you can garnish yours with fresh fruit, jam, or even toasted coconut.

