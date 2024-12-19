Sign up for Email

8 Vibrant Recipes to Try This Winter

A ceramic plate with a citrus salad and roasted salmon, alongside text that says 8 Vibrant Recipes to Try This Winter.

Winter is a season of culinary contrasts – even as the days grow colder and darker, vibrant, sunshiny citrus fruits are in season and heartwarming meals grace our tables. Take advantage of winter’s seasonal bounty with our collection of winter recipes from America’s Heartland, which is produced by PBS KVIE and airs on PBS stations nationwide. Whether you’re looking for an easy appetizer to bring to a New Year’s Eve party or a fresh salad to brighten your day, there’s a recipe for everyone on this list. Find even more recipes on the America’s Heartland website.

Pear Crostini

Three slices of toasted bread topped with slices of pear, rich ricotta cheese, and herbs, with a side of sliced lemon.

Topped with fresh slices of pear, rich ricotta cheese, and a simple orange syrup, this pear crostini is the perfect crowd-pleasing appetizer to serve at your next holiday gathering.

Get the Recipe

Endive Boats with Sauteed Apples and Bacon

A plate with endive leaves that are filled with caramelized apples and bacon.

Endive, a crisp, leafy vegetable from the chicory family, is delicious any way you prepare it – but we especially love it as a base for appetizers! In this recipe, sturdy endive leaf “boats” are garnished with caramelized apples and bacon (or pancetta, if you prefer!).

Get the Recipe

Caramel Coated Walnuts

A salad with lettuce, raspberries, and caramel coated walnuts on top of a plate.

These crunchy, caramel-coated walnuts are equally tasty as a salad topping or a sweet treat to munch on as a midday snack (though we’ll warn you that it’s impossible to have just one or two!).

Get the Recipe

Candied Orange Salad

A salad with lettuce, goat cheese, and candied orange slices.

It’s citrus season! Brighten up a cold, dreary day with this candied orange salad, which spotlights the sweetness and vibrancy of Cara Cara oranges alongside creamy goat cheese and a honey-lemon dressing.

Get the Recipe

Roasted, Spiced Salmon with Orange-Fennel Slaw

An orange and fennel salad plated alongside roasted salmon and garnished with herbs.

Searching for a delicious – and nutritious – dinner to serve this winter? This recipe pairs a vitamin C-rich orange salad with heart-healthy salmon fillets, which are spiced and roasted to perfection in the oven.

Get the Recipe

Rice Pilaf-Stuffed Cornish Hens

Two small roasted Cornish hens, filled with rice pilaf and served in a small cast iron skillet.

Tired of ham and turkey? Cornish hens are a great way to mix things up at your next winter feast! Stuffed with an aromatic, flavorful rice pilaf, these petite Cornish hens are already individually portioned – and much easier to carve!

Get the Recipe

Honey and Nut Brittle

A pile of honey nut brittle pieces.

Whip up a big batch of this honey and nut brittle to give out this holiday season! With its light, airy texture and pockets of honey, it’s sure to please all the sweet tooths out there.

Get the Recipe

Creamy Rice Pudding

A ceramic bowl filled with creamy rice pudding, which is topped with a caramelized peach and basil.

If you need a cozy, comforting treat after a cold day, this creamy rice pudding will warm you up! While we’ve topped ours with caramelized peaches, you can garnish yours with fresh fruit, jam, or even toasted coconut.

Get the Recipe

8 Vibrant Recipes to Try This Winter
Tagged on: