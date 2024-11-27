The Don’t Miss List – December 2024

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because December is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. Lucy Worsley’s Holmes vs. Doyle

Sundays 12/8, 15 & 22 at 8PM

Investigate the curious relationship between Sherlock Holmes and his creator in this 3-part series. Holmes is the most famous detective in the world, but his author, Arthur Conan Doyle, came to hate his fictional character. Through the changing world of Victorian and Edwardian Britain, Lucy Worsley explores why.

2. NOVA: Lost Tombs of Notre Dame

Wednesday 12/18 at 9PM

Follow a team of archaeologists and historians as they investigate who is buried in two anonymous sarcophaguses discovered under the stone floor of the cathedral following the devastating 2019 fire. What can DNA and chemical analysis of the remains reveal about the history of Notre-Dame de Paris?

3. Mexico Made With Love

Monday 12/2 at 8PM

Explore Mexico’s rich cultural landscape through the work of the country’s most talented artisans who craft beautiful objects infused with warmth, color, and soul. From centuries-old traditional Talavera pottery to intricately woven China Poblana blouses, celebrate the artists’ exceptional skills while experiencing Mexico’s captivating beauty.

4. Quincy Jones: A Musical Celebration

Monday 12/9 at 9:30PM

Celebrate the mythical career of record producer, composer, and conductor Quincy Jones with a star-studded concert filmed at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris. Nearly 100 world-class musicians, including a symphony orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley, perform songs including “Soul Bossa Nova,” “Billie Jean,” “Let the Good Times Roll,” and more.

5. American Masters: Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around

Tuesday 12/24 at 10PM

Examine the life of singer Brenda Lee and relive her musical hits spanning genres and decades. See how Lee’s early fame and life of poverty shaped her music in styles including rockabilly, pop, country, and Christmas music like the megahit “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

6. Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2024

Wednesday 12/25 at 8PM

Celebrate the holiday season with the nuns and midwives at Nonnatus House. It’s Christmas 1969, and the funfair and carol concert add color to frosty Poplar. Yet, the festive spirit is dampened by the spread of influenza alongside growing fears of an escaped prisoner after a spate of break-ins.

7. Too Hot to Handel: The Gospel Messiah

Tuesday 12/17 at 9:30PM

Delight in Handel’s 18th century masterpiece “The Messiah” as it’s reinterpreted with infusions of jazz, gospel, and R&B for a dynamic and uplifting celebration. From the first familiar strains to the driving and exuberant “Hallelujah Chorus,” audiences will fall back in love with the music of Handel’s most famous oratorio.

8. California’s Gold Marathon

Tuesday 12/24 7PM – 10PM

Enjoy a marathon of classic episodes celebrating holiday traditions and California’s rich history with beloved host Huell Howser. Travel the King’s Highway visiting 21 missions, drop by Grass Valley for a Cornish Christmas, journey to a poinsettia farm, delight in holiday tunes with tubas, light a hilltop star in Upland, and more.

9. Craft in America

Friday 12/27 at 9PM & 10PM

Explore the vitality, history, and significance of the craft movement in the United States and its impact on our nation’s rich cultural heritage. On the season 16 premiere, investigate the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences. Then, examine the essential role that craft appreciators play in the community.

10. Next at the Kennedy Center: Sara Bareilles – New Year’s Eve with the National Symphony Orchestra

Tuesday 12/31 at 8PM; repeats at 11:30PM

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and actress Sara Bareilles takes the stage with the National Symphony Orchestra for an enchanting evening of song and celebration. From her first smash hit “Love Song” to her Broadway songwriting and later performing debut with the musical “Waitress,” Bareilles’ amazing artistry has been recognized with multiple Grammy and Tony awards and nominations.