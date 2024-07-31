The Don’t Miss List – August 2024

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute must watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because August is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. American Masters: Blake Edwards – A Love Story in 24 Frames

Tuesday 8/27 at 9PM

Laugh along with one of Hollywood’s most iconic directors, Blake Edwards. With work that spans four decades, Edwards’ unique lens redefined heartfelt slapstick comedy with films like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “The Great Race,” “Victor/Victoria” (starring his beloved wife, Julie Andrews), and the “Pink Panther” series that still resonate today.

2. Odysseus Returns

Wednesday 8/28 at 9PM

Explore whether the hero of Homer’s epic poems “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey” was a real person or merely a fictional character. Follow archaeologist Makis Metaxas as he deciphers clues in Homer’s writing that lead him to discover the tomb of a Mycenaean king dating back over 3,000 years.

3. Magpie Murders on Masterpiece

Sundays 8/11, 18 & 25 at 9PM & 10PM

A mystery author dies and a search for a missing chapter in his new book leads to murder with suspects galore. Lesley Manville stars in this adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s bestselling novel. Enjoy an encore of the 6-part Magpie Murders before the sequel, Moonflower Murders, premieres in September.

4. Agatha Christie Mysteries

Agatha and the Truth of Murder / Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar / Agatha and the Midnight Murders

Saturdays 8/10, 17 & 24 at 9:30PM

Delight in a suspenseful trio of mysteries inspired by the real life and work of the Queen of Crime: Agatha Christie. Agatha considers killing off her famous creation Hercule Poirot in Agatha and the Midnight Murders and unravels murders in Agatha and the Truth of Murder and Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar.

5. Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Season 2 Premiere

Tuesdays 7/23 & 30 at 9PM

The glamorous Detective Phyrne Fisher returns for season 2. Known for her sharp wit and pearl-handled pistol, she fights injustice in the back alleys, jazz clubs, and shady markets of 1920’s Melbourne. In the premiere of season 2, Jack is determined to clear his ex-father-in-law’s name after a brutal murder.

6. Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Mondays 8/19 & 26 at 9PM

Hit the road for a tour through Great Britain as two celebrities search for treasures, seeking to turn a £200 budget into a small fortune. Their adventures take them off the beaten path and uncover the little-known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history.

7. American Masters: Bob Dylan – No Direction Home

Tuesday 8/13 at 9PM

Explore musician Bob Dylan’s evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage, press conferences from the 1960s, and a new interview with Dylan draw a portrait of the legendary and enigmatic singer-songwriter. Directed by Martin Scorsese, this documentary features interviews with Allen Ginsberg, Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, and more.

8. NOVA: Dog Tales & NOVA Cat Tales

Wednesday 8/14 at 9PM & 10PM

Discover what science can tell us about our most lovable and mysterious companions on two NOVA specials. Explore how humans tamed fearsome canines over tens of thousands of years on Dog Tales. Then, examine the relationship between cats and humans that predates history on Cat Tales.

9. Nature: Primates

Wednesdays 8/7 & 14 at 8PM

Get to know the many species of primates, from the popular chimpanzee and gorilla, to the more obscure snub-nosed monkey, slow loris, and tarsier. Meet devoted monkey dads, playmate apes, and tender troops. Plus, explore the groundbreaking discoveries that will safeguard the future of the world’s primates.

10. Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies

Wednesdays 8/21 9PM & 10PM

Explore King Tutankhamun’s life and legacies. Dive into the mysteries and unanswered questions of the boy king’s life, his infamous father’s religious and cultural revolution, and those advising him, as Tutankhamun takes the throne at a very young age in one of the most tumultuous periods of Egyptian history.

