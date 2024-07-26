The Roaring ’20s Brought to Life: 8 Dramas to Stream Now

Jazz. Art Deco. Bobbed hair. Exposed knees. Libations and liberation. The 1920s were an era of unprecedented growth and excitement across the world. How fun would it be to go back in time to experience the Golden Twenties in person?

Thanks to several of our favorite dramas, you can! Whether through stylish mysteries, historic films, fraught family dramas, or lavish biographies, the Jazz Age comes to life on your screen with these blasts from the past.

Agatha and the Truth of Murder

Beloved murder mystery writer Agatha Christie is brought to life in this alternative history film that imagines what might have happened during Christie’s mysterious 11-day disappearance in 1926 if she’d become embroiled in a real-life murder investigation. While all of Britain searches for the high-profile author, she goes undercover to help solve the murder of Florence Nightingale’s goddaughter – an experience that influences her later writing.

How to Watch:

Frankie Drake Mysteries

1920s Toronto is colorfully captured in this mystery series that follows the adventures of Frankie Drake and her partner Trudy Clarke at Drake Private Detectives, the city’s only all-female detective agency. Feast your eyes on fun period costumes and eye-catching sets as you tag along with the PIs as they fight crime in the age of flyboys, gangsters, rum-runners, and speakeasies.

How to Watch: